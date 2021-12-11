OnePlus pulls bug-ridden OxygenOS 12 update, days after release

OnePlus recently released the Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 for its flagship phones, the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. Users of both 9-series devices reported many issues with the new software post the update, even questioning how the build passed off as a ‘stable’ update in the first place.

As a result, the company has now pulled the OxygenOS 12 update for the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9. “We are aware of the issues caused by the OxygenOS 12 update and our software team is fixing them,” OnePlus said in a statement to Android Police. “We will suspend this software update and roll out a new iteration as soon as possible,” the company added.

Issues with the OxygenOS 12 update included crashing menus, inconsistent performance and more. XDA Developers even recommended users upgrading to OxygenOS 12 to factory reset their devices post the update. This is usually done to remove and compatibility inconsistencies, but isn’t something you’d expect from an officially rolled out software update.

A new OxygenOS 12 update is expected to launch soon for the two 9-series devices, and the changes are expected to roll out for other devices that follow as well including the OnePlus 9R, the OnePlus 8 series and the OnePlus Nord series phones, all of which should get relatively more stable build when they’re updated to OxygenOS 12.

OnePlus is the latest brand to face issues with Android 12 and not the only one. Other OEMs like Samsung are also struggling to provide a bug-free experience as seen with the One UI 4.0 update for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 smartphones. Meanwhile, Google’s own Pixel series devices are also facing issues with connectivity post Android 12.