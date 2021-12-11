scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, December 11, 2021
MUST READ

OnePlus pulls bug-ridden OxygenOS 12 update, days after release

OnePlus is the latest brand to face issues with an Android 12-based update, following Samsung and Google itself. Read more below.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
December 11, 2021 10:11:59 am
OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 pro, OnePlus 9 android 12 update, oneplus 9 oxygenos 12,The OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 recently got the update to OxygenOS 12. However, the experience was far from desirable. (Image Source: OnePlus)

OnePlus recently released the Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 for its flagship phones, the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. Users of both 9-series devices reported many issues with the new software post the update, even questioning how the build passed off as a ‘stable’ update in the first place.

As a result, the company has now pulled the OxygenOS 12 update for the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9. “We are aware of the issues caused by the OxygenOS 12 update and our software team is fixing them,” OnePlus said in a statement to Android Police. “We will suspend this software update and roll out a new iteration as soon as possible,” the company added.

Also Read |OxygenOS 12: OnePlus reveals new features including Canvas 2.0, Game Filters and more

Issues with the OxygenOS 12 update included crashing menus, inconsistent performance and more. XDA Developers even recommended users upgrading to OxygenOS 12 to factory reset their devices post the update. This is usually done to remove and compatibility inconsistencies, but isn’t something you’d expect from an officially rolled out software update.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Top Tech News Now
Click here for more

A new OxygenOS 12 update is expected to launch soon for the two 9-series devices, and the changes are expected to roll out for other devices that follow as well including the OnePlus 9R, the OnePlus 8 series and the OnePlus Nord series phones, all of which should get relatively more stable build when they’re updated to OxygenOS 12.

OnePlus is the latest brand to face issues with Android 12 and not the only one. Other OEMs like Samsung are also struggling to provide a bug-free experience as seen with the One UI 4.0 update for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 smartphones. Meanwhile, Google’s own Pixel series devices are also facing issues with connectivity post Android 12.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Dec 11: Latest News

Advertisement