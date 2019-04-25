OnePlus posts a new teaser video on Twitter confirming OnePlus 7 Pro’s triple camera setup

OnePlus has posted a new video teaser on Twitter, confirming that one of its smartphones, which it will be launching on May 14 will sport a triple camera setup on the back. In the tweet, the company states that “Bells and whistles make noise. We make phones” along with a motion drawing of what we can assume will be the back of the OnePlus 7 Pro.

The company did not share any other details about the upcoming smartphones in the teaser.

According to earlier leaks, we know that OnePlus will be launching two smartphones this time along, OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. The OnePlus 7 will take on smartphones like the Galaxy S10 and Huawei P30, whereas the 7 Pro will go up against smartphones like the Galaxy S10+ and P30 Pro.

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus CEO, Pete Lau, told indianexpress.com that the biggest upgrade in its upcoming smartphone will be the screen. The Indian mobile tipster Ishan Agarwal recently tweeted that the upcoming OnePlus 7 Pro will come with a 6.67-inch Super Optic Quad HD+ Super AMOLED display, which has a refresh rate of 90Hz.

The device is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with an Adreno 640 GPU. It will come with 8GB of RAM paired with 256GB of internal storage. The device will be powered by a 4,000mAh non-removable battery with support for the company’s own Warp Charge technology.

Coming to the camera, the OnePlus 7 Pro will feature a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP telephoto sensor and a 16MP ultra-wide sensor. On the front, it will sport a popup selfie camera module like the one seen on Vivo V15 Pro.

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7 according to earlier leaks and reports will sport a 6.5-inch full HD+ notched display. It will also be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with an Adreno 640 GPU.

The device will come with 6GB of RAM and will sport an in-display fingerprint sensor just like the OnePlus 6T. It is also being said that the device will sport a dual camera setup on the back. All of this will be backed by a 4,150mAh battery.