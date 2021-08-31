OnePlus 9 RT could launch sooner than expected

OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus 9 RT soon. The device will likely be a tweaked version of the OnePlus 9R, which was launched back in March this year. The company may not launch the OnePlus 9T this year with the OnePlus 9 RT being the half-yearly upgrade.

A new OnePlus smartphone sporting the model number MT2111 model number has received approval from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). While there is no word on the name of the device, the timing suggests that the smartphone in question is the OnePlus 9 RT. The BIS listing does not give us insight into the specifications of the device.

OnePlus could launch the OnePlus 9 RT in India and China in October, as per a report by Android Central. The OnePlus smartphone will be launched in select markets only, as per the report. The upcoming OnePlus smartphone is expected to offer a high refresh rate display and fast charging support. It is expected to ship with Android 12 out of the box.

Must Read | OnePlus Buds Pro review: Stylish earbuds with great noise cancellation

OnePlus 9 RT: Expected specifications

The OnePlus 9 RT is expected to come with an FHD+ 6.55-inch AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. The rumour mill also suggests that the smartphone will come with a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. Under the hood, the OnePlus 9 RT will likely be powered by a “higher-binned version of the Snapdragon 870 SoC.

As far as cameras are concerned, the OnePlus 9 RT could offer a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera, which is also available on the OnePlus Nord 2 smartphone.

The smartphone is expected to be the first OnePlus device to run on OxygenOS 12, which will reportedly be based on Android 12. It is being said that OxygenOS 12 will bring together OnePlus and Oppo’s software efforts into one experience. OxygenOS 12 will bring elements from Oppo’s ColorOS but will continue to offer the OnePlus Launcher and unique OnePlus features including Work-Life Balance, Zen Mode, and Scout among others.