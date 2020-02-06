OnePlus patent reveals smartphone with hidden rear and front cameras

The patent hint at a more affordable mechanical flap design for hidden cameras concept that could be economical to use on upcoming OnePlus smartphones. (Image: LetsGoDigital) The patent hint at a more affordable mechanical flap design for hidden cameras concept that could be economical to use on upcoming OnePlus smartphones. (Image: LetsGoDigital)

After OnePlus showcased its Concept One concept smartphone with disappearing back cameras at CES 2020, it seems like the company is experimenting with smartphone designs that will have hidden camera lenses on both front and back. In a patent filed by OnePlus with the WIPO Global Design Database (via LetsGoDigital), smartphone designs with under-display selfie camera and what looks like a rotating cover for back camera lenses have been revealed.

OnePlus patent shows smartphone designs with circular rear camera setup, similar to OnePlus 7T. Interestingly, the back camera module will have a rotating flap or cover of sorts that will open to reveal rear camera lenses and close when the lenses are not in use. It is likely that the flap will open to expose the back camera lenses when a user opens the camera app on the phone.

The technology is, of course, different from OnePlus Concept One that uses the more expensive electrochromic glass to hide the cameras. The patent hint at a more affordable mechanical flap design for hidden cameras concept that could be economical to use on upcoming OnePlus smartphones. However, do remember OnePlus could just be experimenting with the designs and an actual device from the company with disappearing cameras concept might look completely different and come much later.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news

What’s also noticeable is there are no notch, cut-out on the display for the front camera, neither a pop-up camera bump, which suggests an under-screen selfie camera. So essentially, the OnePlus patent showcases a smartphone with a completely bezel-less display with hidden front and rear cameras. No selfie camera cutout is visible and there’s a rotating back camera flap to hide rear camera lenses. Apart from this, the bottom part sports a USB Type-C charging slot.

Meanwhile, OnePlus is gearing up to launch its OnePlus 8 series, which will likely unveil in May. Three phones are expected including OnePlus 8, an affordable OnePlus 8 Lite variant and top-end OnePlus 8 Pro. Among the key features speculated for OnePlus 8 Pro include a 120Hz refresh rate display, wireless charging, four back cameras, and two selfie cameras included in punch-hole in the display.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd