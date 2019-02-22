OnePlus partners with Elisa in Finland to launch its 5G phone

OnePlus recently confirmed it will showcase its 5G smartphone prototype at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. Now, the company has partnered Finnish telecommunications network carrier Elisa to launch 5G devices in the second quarter of 2019.

Advertising

OnePlus previously announced that EE will be its carrier partner in the UK as the company prepares to launch its 5G smartphone in 2019.

Watch our video review of OnePlus 6T:

“5G is a revolution which can bring change far beyond the technology industry, for people everywhere, for everything from gaming through to mixed reality apps, healthcare, and much more. We’ve worked hard to lead 5G innovation as this new era starts, working closely with partners like Elisa to create something special. 5G is the catalyst which allows us to reimagine the future.” said Pete Lau, CEO and founder of OnePlus in a press statement.

OnePlus is expected to be one of the first companies to launch a 5G-enabled smartphone in the market. OnePlus’ 5G phone will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 855 processor with Snapdragon X50 modem.

Also read: OnePlus to show off a 5G smartphone prototype at MWC 2019

Though we do not know much about the OnePlus’ 5G smartphone yet, we do know that it will cost more than the company’s previous-generation device. Lau has hinted that the phone could be as much as $200 and $300 more expensive than other OnePlus smartphones.

Advertising

Meanwhile, Samsung has also announced 5G variant of Galaxy S10 that will be available later this year in limited markets where the networks are available. Several other smartphone makers are also gearing up to launch a 5G-ready smartphone including HMD Global, Sony, Vivo, Oppo, LG, Motorola, HTC, Fujitsu, Sharp, etc.