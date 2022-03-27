OnePlus Pad 5G specifications leaked, expected to launch in early 2022

Multiple rumours indicate that OnePlus is looking to launch its first tablet to compete against the likes of the newly released Galaxy Tab S8 and Xiaomi Pad 5. Dubbed ‘OnePlus Pad 5G,’ the device is expected to launch in the first half of 2022, at a seemingly affordable price.

Oppo has yet to comment on these claims, though according to renowned tipster Mukul Sharma, the OnePlus Pad has entered the serial production phase in several European and Eurasian regions with an imminent launch. As the tradition goes, we can expect the devices to launch in the Chinese market first – months before worldwide launch.

OnePlus Pad 5G Exposure 🎩 • 12.4-inch FHD+ OLED Screen

• Snapdragon 865

• 6GB RAM

• 128GB Storage

• 13MP+5MP Rear Camera

• 8MP Front

• 10090mAh + 45W Charging

• Android 12

• Side Fringarprint Sensor

• 3.5mm Jack

• Bluetooth 5.1 6GB+128GB: ¥2999 (Expected) — Sam (@Shadow_Leak) March 24, 2022

Another tipster named Shadow_Leak on Twitter has also provided a complete list of hardware and pricing details for the OnePlus Pad 5G. According to them, the device will boast a 12.4-inch full-HD+ OLED screen – same size as the Galaxy Tab S8+. There is no mention of a refresh rate, though previous leaks pointed towards a smooth 120Hz panel.

The OnePlusPad 5G will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, which sounds a bit odd, considering it is a last-gen processor. The chip is paired with the industry-standard – 128GBs of storage and 6GBs of RAM, which is 2GBs short of most consumer-grade tablets out there. The leaker has not revealed any other variants, confirming that OnePlus might only be releasing one model for a first-time entry.

The device will come with Android 12 out of the box and a dual-camera configuration at the rear – 13MP + 5MP. At the front, you get an 8MP lens for selfies and video calling. Powering the tablet is a 10,090mAh battery with support for 45W charging.

It may also feature a fingerprint scanner on the side for authentication, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and Bluetooth 5.1. The device is expected to sell at 2,999 Chinese Yuan (about Rs 35,940).