OnePlus to bring these user requested features to OxygenOS soon

OnePlus is mulling some new features for its OxygenOS, which powers its phones, including the latest flagship OnePlus 7 Pro. In a recent post on the OnePlus community forum, one of the company’s staff member who is working for OxygenOS division has informed about the features which they have been working on based on the feedback and suggestions from their user base.

Recently, OnePlus faced criticism over the OnePlus 7 Pro due to poor camera performance and ghost touch issues being reported by customers. The company has recently rolled out the OxygenOS 9.5.8 update to address some of these problems.

In its post on the OnePlus forum, the company has listed the additional features that will be coming next. First, OnePlus 7 Pro users will soon be able to record videos through the ultra-wide camera in the future as the feature is currently under development. OnePlus 7 Pro has a triple camera system, which includes a telephoto and a wide-angle lens as well along with the main 48MP sensor.

Further, the OnePlus launcher will get support for adaptive icons. Users also want to see more apps when accessing recent apps menu, and this one is under development as well. OnePlus will soon add a Charging sound effect to OxygenOS, and the company confirmed this request from users has been approved and is currently being developed by its team.

Another user request is around blocking messages by specific keyword, and OnePlus says the feature is currently in closed beta testing for OxygenOS and will be released soon if there are no major issues. The company is also testing the option to block calls in phone settings in the open beta.

OnePlus is also testing the Android Digital Wellbeing option on the older OnePlus 5/5T/6/6T’s open beta program.​ The company introduced its own Zen Mode on OnePlus 7 series, and will also work on offering more customizations for this.

The step counter feature will be merged into the routine of OnePlus Shelf development in future versions of OxygenOS. Apart from the above nine feature, the company said that there are a few requests suggested by OnePlus users that are still under discussion.

These include a horizon light customisation feature for OnePlus 7 Pro, which is expected to be a replacement for the missing LED notification light, and implementation of folder in app drawer. OnePlus has not given any particular time or date as to when these features will get rolled out.