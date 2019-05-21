OnePlus OxygenOS new global features: Fnatic Mode, Zen Mode and more

The much-awaited OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro recently launched and just like every year, apart from updating their phones, OnePlus has also updated their software. The company has plans to roll out a specific set of features for their popular OxygenOS ROM. While they are working on a set of features only for India, about which you can read here, the company also has new features planned for global markets. Here’s everything you need to know.

Zen Mode

Zen Mode is basically a challenge for the user, which will help them cure smartphone addiction. The mode will block everything on the smartphone and will ask the user to enjoy nature. However, users will be allowed to make calls, send and read text messages and take photos. The mode will run for 20 mins and during that time users will have to keep their phone aside and enjoy life.

Fnatic Mode

OnePlus smartphones come with a Game Mode dedicated to increase performance and reduce distractions while gaming. With this new update, the company is releasing a much more aggressive version of the Game Mode, dubbed Fnatic Mode. It is named and developed by OnePlus in collaboration with the popular e-sports team, Fnatic.

According to the company, the new Fnatic mode will help people concentrate on the game better and it will help to unleash the true potential of OnePlus smartphones. Just like the regular Game Mode, the Fnatic mode will also block all notifications and calls.

Moreover, the mode will restrict background applications in order to help the game in utilising all available resources. In order to reduce latency or lag, the phone will also stop the secondary SIM to enhance the network quality on the primary one.

Screen Recorder

There are dozens of screen recording applications available on the Google Play Store, but none of them are perfect. Some of them show too many ads whereas the others do not record the audio.

So, OnePlus decided to provide a native screen recording feature, which will be made available on the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 smartphones. This will allow users to record what is happening on the screen along with the audio. The feature has been available on a number of phones from Xiaomi and Apple for quite some time now.

Quick Reply for IM

If you have ever used an instant messaging app like WhatsApp, you already know about this feature. It lets you take a peek at any messages that arrive and quickly reply to them directly from the notification itself.

Screenshot Editor

With its new Screenshot Editor tool, OnePlus is giving users more control over how they share their screenshots. Earlier, OnePlus users had to take screenshots and use different applications in order to mark something or crop a certain area.

With the addition of the new screenshot editor, the users will be prompted if they want to edit the screenshot right away. The editor will have a couple of handy tools including cropping, add text, pen and more.