OnePlus OxygenOS 9.5 to bring 5 India specific features: Cricket score, global roaming and more

OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro smartphones in India. At the time of launch, the company announced a couple of new features it will bring with OxygenOS 9.5. Since India is a huge market, OnePlus decided to release a number of features specifically for the market in the upcoming. The company will be rolling out most these features in its upcoming open beta updates for the OnePlus 6 and 6T in June.

Ahead of the launch event, OnePlus showcased these upcoming features at an exclusive briefing for select media. Here’s everything we know about the new features.

Caller Identification

One of the most exciting features of the upcoming update is Caller Identification feature. As the name suggests, the stock call screen after the update will display the caller’s information, like Name and city.

This will help users to know if the call is genuine or it is yet another call from a network carrier or a credit card salesman. The feature is already available on devices from other smartphone manufacturers like Vivo and Xiaomi for quite some time now and it is great to see OnePlus taking the step as well. This feature will also eliminate the use of applications like Truecaller, which are completely filled with advertisements.

Cricket Scores

OnePlus has tied up with ESPN and Cricinfo, two of the leading names when it comes to cricket reporting, to allow users to keep track of all ongoing cricket matches. Considering that cricket is one of the most passionately followed sport in the country this feature will definitely be welcomed positively.

This feature will be made available in the OnePlus Shelf, which is the leftmost screen in the OnePlus launcher. Since the company has collaborated with ESPN and Cricinfo, it is safe to say that the scores will be delivered as fast as possible.

The company claims that the feature will arrive sometime in May before the World Cup begins. This will be the only feature that will roll out by the end of May to the general Indian public to use.

OnePlus Roaming

With OnePlus Roaming the company aims to eliminate a major problem people face while travelling abroad. That is staying in touch with other people. The feature was earlier showcased in an OyxgenOS beta for OnePlus 6.

OnePlus Roaming will let users to be connected to the internet without the need for a local SIM card, while traveling. OnePlus roaming though is a paid service. The feature is expected to be quite similar to the ORoaming feature found on some Oppo and Realme smartphones running on the latest version of ColorOS.

Smart SMS app

Another interesting feature coming to OnePlus smartphones is the new Smart SMS application. With this, the company is improving its stock messaging app by identifying up to 39 different categories of service messages.

These messages can range anywhere from OTPs to bills to travel and other categories. The app will automatically group messages based on their categories making it easier for users to look up for an important message when they really need it.

The application will also highlight the important information associated with the text message. We have seen something similar to Microsoft’s SMS Manager app for Android. However, it is good to see companies like OnePlus taking an initiative to include such important and handy features on their stock applications.

Work-Life Balance

OnePlus, with their latest Work-Life Balance feature, is trying to solve the problem of people being addicted to their phone. The feature will allow users to assign applications based on their work and leisure timings. Once the user has made dedicated presets, the smartphone will provide notifications only depending on the current situation.

If it is a workday and one is in the office, the phone will provide notifications only from apps assigned for work. Similarly, during weekends or the hours at home, the device will keep work notifications away. This feature is said to make users more productive at work and help them relax better when at home.