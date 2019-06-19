OnePlus OxygenOS 9.5.8 update: Fixing ghost touch issue, more camera improvements

OnePlus has started the rollout of a new version of the OxygenOS for its flagship device OnePlus 7 Pro not long after it released an update focusing heavily on the camera improvements owing to the complaints it received about the poor camera performance. The new OxygenOS 9.5.8 update brings May 2019 security patch to the device along with touch sensitivity improvements, popup camera issue, bug fixes and more.

Advertising

The changelog of the OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS 9.5.8 mentions that it has fixed the issue with the video calling and pop camera. The phone used to open up the pop-up camera for an incoming video call on Google Duo while the screen was still off or locked.

The OxygenOS 9.5.8 update comes with improved audio quality and touch screen sensitivity issues. Although OnePlus does not go into detail, it mentions that the update optimises the touch sensitivity for the screen. It is aimed at fixing the ghost touch issues that some users were complaining about.

Ghost touch issue on OnePlus 7 Pro

The OnePlus 7 Pro has been experiencing the touch screen issue often referred to as the ghost touch or phantom touch. Users are experiencing random touch inputs on the OnePlus 7 Pro screen especially on the top portion of the screen. It means the phone registers touch on the screen even without any manual taps on it.

Advertising

Check out user tweets complaining about the ghost touch issue on OnePlus 7 Pro.

@OnePlus_UK any idea when 9.5.7 will be released in UK? This ghost touch issue is seriously winding me up. Can’t even type messages on WhatsApp now because profile pictures open on their own. This phone is a menace to use #OnePlus7Pro — Jason 🇬🇧 (@caseyboy1975) June 11, 2019

Hey @oneplus @OnePlus_USA @OnePlus_Support I got the 7 Pro the day it came out, with a screen protector. Got the ghost touch issue, thought it was the screen protector so I ripped it off. Now I’m out $30. What should I do? — Max Haubenstock (@haubey) June 3, 2019

@OnePlus_Support Can you please confirm, is the “ghost touch” issue on the OnePlus 7 Pro simply a software issue, or a hardware problem? There is much concern about his by owners and potential owners of the phone. But no clear answer yet. Thank you — Jeff in Richmond (@GoBroncsGoCaps) June 2, 2019

So the @OnePlus_UK 7 Pro 5G is also affected by the ghost touch issue. Verified in CPUz and Android beam causes the screen to go haywire — Aaron Richards (@RaiderX303) May 31, 2019

Users experienced the issue in messaging app, chrome and some complained the ghost touch during gameplay also. OnePlus took note of the issue and promised a fix. However, the OxygenOS 9.5.8 is not the company’s first attempt to fix the touch screen issue. The earlier 9.5.7 update also tried to fix this but users complained even after they received the update.

@oneplus @PeteLau @OnePlus_Support @OnePlus_IN #OnePlus7Pro

What is this? Facing this ghost touch issue while using google pay everytime, pubg crashes lots of time, Very poor camera quality.I am on latest update 9.5.7. pic.twitter.com/LO8QLJgvbR — Ritesh (@Ritesh64550191) June 17, 2019

It is to be seen if the ghost touch issue is solved after the OxygenOS 9.5.8 update. Now let’s have a look at the camera improvements of OnePlus 7 Pro.

OnePlus 7 Pro camera improvements

While the current update fixes touch and other issues, the earlier update concentrated heavily on the camera fix. As per the information provided by OnePlus, the Oxygen OS 9.5.7 update includes improvement for overall contrast and colour performance alongside the white balance consistency of the triple rear cameras.

The update promises improved accuracy and stability of autofocusing, fixes issue of greenish tone in some low light scenes and noise in some HDR scenes. For the ultrawide lens, the update improves contrast and colour saturation as well as brings clarity and reduces noise in the low light scenes.

Also read | OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS 9.5.7 update brings camera improvements, fix for phantom touch issue

For the telephoto lens, the update improves clarity and reduces noise. With the Nightscape mode, the OxygenOS 9.5.7 update improves clarity and colours besides fixing the brightness and clarity in extremely low light scenes.

But this is not the first camera improvement from OnePlus. The company had released the OxygenOS 9.5.4 update to fix the camera issues like unnatural smoothness in beauty effect, lack of details, smudgy areas in telephoto images and more.

The 9.5.4 update also announced an improvement in image quality in HDR scenarios, better low light shots, fix for white balance issue in pictures as well as focus issue in several scenarios.

Also read | OnePlus 7 Pro receives OxygenOS 9.5.4 update with camera improvements

Coming back to the 9.5.8 update, it also fixes general bug fixes and improvements as well as optimises the compatibility of the OnePlus 7 Pro for third-party Type-C headphones. As always the update is incremental in nature. It will be available for some users at the moment and a wider rollout will follow in the coming days.