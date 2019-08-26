OnePlus opens its biggest R&D centre in India; to invest Rs 1000 crore over next 3 years

In an aim to make India the software hub of innovation, OnePlus has established its biggest research & development centre in Hyderabad. Spread over five floors and a total usable area of 186,000 square feet, the company’s new state-of-the-art R&D centre will lead the development of Oxygen OS going forward for both Indian and International markets. The company aims to invest Rs 1000 crore into its R&D facility in the next three years.

Advertising

In the first phase of development, over 200 employees will be working at the newly developed R&D centre. OnePlus said that the number will jump to 1500 in the next two to three years.

“We do not want our new R&D centre in India to be the back office or the supporting office of other regions,” Vikas Agarwal, GM, OnePlus India, said while addressing the media. “It is going to be an equal development office, and to make sure we are relocating a lot of global managers to build and support the R&D Centre in India.”

Agarwal has made it clear that the company wants to use its R&D centre to contribute to the development of Oxygen OS, a native user interface built on top of Android mobile OS. In fact, it was the India team who developed OnePlus 7 Pro’s Zen mode that locks your phone for 20 minutes, and only allows emergency calls and camera.

Advertising

The OnePlus R&D centre will house three separate labs – camera lab, communications and networking labs and automation labs that will focus heavily on camera development, 5G testing, software with focus on AI and performance testing.

“OnePlus is following the footsteps of other major smartphone vendors like Samsung and OPPO by opening an R&D center in India. This will benefit both OnePlus and India in the efforts to increase local value addition in smartphones,” Shobhit Srivastava, an analyst with Hong Kong-based research firm Counterpoint, told indianexpress.com over mail.

“India has the largest youth population and in-turn a huge pool of talented individuals ideal for research and development roles at competitive salaries,” Srivastava said.

“Having an R&D center in India will also help OnePlus focus on India specific research and technical developments to gain more market share and increase local value addition. The increasing interest of smartphone companies to open R&D centers in India will help the countries efforts to increase value addition by moving away from just manufacturing to designing,” he added.

OnePlus continues to thrive in India’s premium smartphone market. The brand is ahead of Samsung and Apple when it comes to market share in the high-end smartphone segment. This makes India the ideal spot for opening the R&D centre to understand and develop features that are specific to the needs of the Indian consumers.

Disclaimer: The author was in Hyderabad at the invite of OnePlus India