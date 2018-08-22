OnePlus One, OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T to receive Android Pie update

Those interested in the Android 9.0 update for their OnePlus device can access the OnePlus Forum for beta testing links Those interested in the Android 9.0 update for their OnePlus device can access the OnePlus Forum for beta testing links

OnePlus One, OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T will be eligible for Android 9.0 Pie updates. Reported by XDA Developers, these phones will join the OnePlus 6 in the company’s lineup of phones compatible with the latest version of Android. As with other devices from OnePlus, those interested in the Android 9.0 upgrade can access the OnePlus Forum for beta testing links.

As per the XDA report, OnePlus One too appears to be in line for a stable beta, as it does not specify any bug fixes. Users though, should consider user feedback from the OnePlus Forum, in case undisclosed bugs show up. It is unlikely that OnePlus 5 or OnePlus 5T owners would be free from bugs, given that they would need to decrypt their devices to be assured of a smooth experience. In addition, OnePlus 5/5T users will not support Android 9.0’s navigation gestures feature, among others. OnePlus has confirmed that both these phones shall receive the official Android Pie upgrade by the end of the year.

With Android Pie, OnePlus users experience will be based on artificial intelligence, with the Adaptive Battery, Adaptive Brightness and app actions features. In addition, the new navigation system will be based on a single home button at the bottom of the screen. This button can help access Overview, or the preview mode of used apps through an upward swipe. Other Android Pie modifications include a new way to take and edit screenshots, improved volume controls and a redesigned notifications panel.

With Android Pie available to these phones, OnePlus has confirmed the lineup of devices to get the latest OS. Other OnePlus phones that are eligible for Android Pie include OnePlus 2, OnePlus X, OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T.

