OnePlus One fire shows why you should get rid of unnecessary gadgets

A OnePlus user owning the company’s first ever device OnePlus One has recently lodged a complaint saying that his smartphone caught fire in the middle of the night, according to a tweet. However, the user was able to douse the fire on his smartphone before it could explode. In an email to the OnePlus customer support, the user described the incident terming it as catastrophic and near fatal and also claimed that the phone was not on charge and was switched off when the incident took place.

As per the email, which was shared as a screenshot with the tweet, the concerned OnePlus One smartphone suddenly caught fire at around 3:15 AM on July 3. The user said that the room’s air conditioner was set at 19 degrees and got woken up because of the smell of the burning smartphone and also noticed fumes in the room.

The user named Rahul Himalian then mentions that he took some water and doused the fumes. he mentioned that this prevented the smartphone from an explosion. According to the mail, the smartphone was kept around a feet away from him and he said that it could have been a major disaster had he not woken up.

In the mail, he claims that the smartphone is more than five years old however the device must not pose a threat to the user. He held both OnePlus and Amazon India – the seller responsible for this. The particular case was brought into the social media platform by India Today news anchor Chaiti Narula.

In the tweet, Narula also attached the images of the burnt smartphone and questioned OnePlus in this matter. She also asked for an explanation regarding the whole problem.

In response, the OnePlus support twitter handle replied by stating that the company’s Critical Escalations Team was looking into the matter and the team has reached out to the customer and was working on resolving the problem.

In the past, there have not been any such instances that have been reported where a OnePlus smartphone caught fire and this particular case seems to be a one-off issue. However, many users keep their smartphones at their bedside while going to sleep and such cases can raise concerns among many users. It also suggests that users should ideally get rid of their old and overused gadgets.