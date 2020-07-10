Here’s everything we could see in the OnePlus Nord

Here’s everything the ‘affordable’ OnePlus is likely to offer (Image: Amazon) Here’s everything the ‘affordable’ OnePlus is likely to offer (Image: Amazon)

After revealing the design of the OnePlus Nord unveiling on July 21 renowned tipster Evan Blass has revealed the specifications sheet of the upcoming smartphone. We have heard a lot about OnePlus Nord in the past few months. In fact, the company has confirmed the few details by itself. For the first-ever time, the complete specs sheet of the OnePlus Nord has leaked.

Qualcomm previously confirmed that Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor will power the OnePlus Nord. The specs sheet also mentions the same. Additionally, it states that the phone will come with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Nord is said to come in two variants: 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage and 12GB RAM and 256GB ROM.

The specs sheet further reveals that the Nord will come packed with a 6.44-inch AMOLED screen with a pixel density of 408 pp. The phone is also tipped to include a fingerprint sensor beneath the screen for security. It is said to offer a 90hz screen refresh rate. The phone will run OxygenOS 10 out-of-the-box based on Android 10.

In terms of cameras, the specs sheet varies from past leaks and rumours. It notes the OnePlus Nord will include a quad rear camera setup including 48MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide lens, 5MP depth sensor, and 2MP macro lens. Previously it was leaked that the phone will include 2MP depth and 5MP macro lens.

On the front, the phone will include dual punch hole camera setup the company has officially confirmed. Rumours suggest from the Nord will include 32MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide.

The sheet further reveals that the OnePlus Nord will pack a 4,115 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. The phone is said to be available in three color options Blue Marble, Gray Onyx and Gray Ash.

