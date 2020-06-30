OnePlus Nord smartphone series confirmed with price under Rs 40,000

OnePlus Nord smartphone series confirmed, price to be under Rs 40,000 (Image: OnePlus) OnePlus Nord smartphone series confirmed, price to be under Rs 40,000 (Image: OnePlus)

After confirming to bring an affordable smartphone series OnePlus today confirmed the name of the lineup. As rumours suggested the affordable OnePlus smartphone series will be called OnePlus Nord. The company is yet to confirm the name of the first device launching under the OnePlus Nord series. According to rumours and OnePlus’ latest teasers on Amazon India and the company’s Instagram the upcoming phone could be called either OnePlus Z or OnePlus Lite.

In an official email statement OnePlus said, “after more than six years focused on creating flagship smartphones, OnePlus Nord will be the company’s first smartphone product line that will make the premium OnePlus experience accessible to more users.”

With OnePlus Nord the company is aiming to foray the affordable smartphone segment of the country that is already flooded with brands like Xiaomi, Realme, Motorola, Samsung and more. After the OnePlus One this is the first time that the smartphone brand will launch an affordable smartphone in the country.

Over the past few years, OnePlus has established itself as a premium phone brand in the country. In fact, the brand has often been compared to Apple.

The first smartphone launching under the OnePlus Nord will be available in India and Europe and later hit the shores of North America. “The first device under the OnePlus Nord line will be available in Europe and India. A select number of users in North America will also get a chance to experience the new device through a highly limited beta program after launch. In India, users can log on to Amazon.in and click on the Notify Me button to stay updated on OnePlus Nord,” the company noted.

In the officially release short documentary OnePlus confirmed that the first smartphone under OnePlus Nord will be priced under $500 (roughly around Rs 37,800).

The company has also revealed the design of the upcoming ‘affordable’ smartphone. The video showed the phone with dual punch hole design with very minimal bezels on the side. The USB Type C port is also clearly visible at the bottom but no headphone jack.

Talking about OnePlus’s new smartphone series the company noted, “OnePlus Nord follows OnePlus’ new global business strategy, which includes introducing new products at more affordable price segments. The new product line also addresses feedback from OnePlus’ growing community of users, who have shown a strong desire for a more affordable smartphone that incorporates OnePlus’ flagship-level product and user experience standards.”

Pete Lau, Founder and CEO of OnePlus, said, “Launching the OnePlus Nord product line marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for OnePlus. The ‘Never Settle’ spirit is centered around sharing the best technology and products with the world, but it is also about challenging ourselves and going beyond our comfort zone. We are immensely proud of our flagship products and will continue to create more tech-leading flagships for our users. Now we are excited to share the OnePlus experience with even more users around the world through this new product line.”

