OnePlus Nord pre-orders begin; you can get free gifts up to Rs 5,000

OnePlus will launch its upcoming budget smartphone the Nord on July 21 in India. The device is currently available for pre-ordering on Amazon. To pre-order the device, you can head over to Amazon and pre-book the device for Rs 499. All customers who pre-order the device will get gifts worth up to Rs 5,000. The company will send out two gift boxes, one on pre-booking the device and the second one on purchasing the Nord by August 31.

The first gift will include exclusive merchandise from the company. The second gift that will be sent out to all of the customers who go through with the order by August 31 will include a pair of OnePlus Bullets Wireless V1 and a phone cover.

OnePlus CEO Carl Pei in an interview with YouTuber Marques Brownlee showcased the design of the upcoming smartphone. From the looks of it, the device will feature a curved back with a vertically aligned quad camera setup on the top right corner. On the front, it features a dual hole punch cutout on the top left corner. This time along, the alert slider has been shifted to the right edge, right on top of the power button. The device was showcased in a Grey and a Teal Blue colourway.

During the interview, Pei was also seen wearing the company’s soon to launch truly wireless earphones. The ones he was using were in a teal blue colour option, similar to the OnePlus Nord teal. Apart from this, the company has already revealed that they will launch in a Black colour option and will come with a 30 hour battery life.

OnePlus Nord: Expected specifications

The company has already revealed that the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G processor. It has also been confirmed that the device will feature a 90Hz AMOLED panel. During the interview, Pei revealed that the device will not sport an official IP rating, however, it will include all the seals and gaskets required to make it water-resistant.

According to earlier reports, the Nord will sport a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will come in two RAM/storage configurations: 8GB RAM/128GB storage and 12GB RAM/256GB storage. It will run Google’s latest Android 10 operating system with the company’s own OxygenOS 10 skin on top. All of this will be backed by 4,110mAh battery with support for the company’s own Warp Charge 30T.

It will feature a quad-camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra wide angle sensor, a 5MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it will feature a dual camera setup, consisting of a 32MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra wide angle sensor.

