OnePlus Nord price, specifications leak ahead of launch

OnePlus will be launching its new affordable Nord smartphone on July 21 via an AR event. However, ahead of the launch a Romanian retailer, evoMAG.ro, posted a listing showing the front and back of the upcoming device. According to the listing, the device will be priced at Leu 2,230.99 (approximately Rs 40,200) for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant.

When converting the price into US dollars, it comes to $536, which is more than $500. To recall, OnePlus had earlier revealed that the device will be priced under $500, which is why we expect the listing price to be a placeholder only.

The listing states that the Nord will sport a triple camera setup on the back, consisting of a 64MP primary sensor, a 16MP secondary sensor and a 2MP tertiary sensor. However, this contradicts multiple earlier reports, which claim that the device will come with a quad camera setup.

According to a separate report by Android Central, the OnePlus Nord will sport a quad rear camera setup. This contradicts the Romanian retailers listing. The quad camera setup will include a 48MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP wide angle lens, a 5MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor.

OnePlus Nord: Expected specifications

According to the Romanian retailers listing, the OnePlus Nord will sport a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, which has already been confirmed by the company.

The device will come with a centered hole punch to accommodate the front camera sensor. It will be backed by a 4,300mAh battery.

The listing mentions that the device will come with 5G support. This has already been confirmed by the company. OnePlus has also teased that the upcoming Nord will come with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The device might be made available in bright blue, mint green, black and grey colour options.

