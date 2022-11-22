OnePlus Nord N20SE spotted on Flipkart: Price, others details to consider

OnePlus smartphones have always been available exclusively on Amazon in India. This is also the case with the more affordable OnePlus Nord series of devices. But it appears that the OnePlus Nord N20 SE — which has not launched officially in India– is now listed on Flipkart. The phone was also listed on Amazon, though that listing has been taken down. The pricing makes this the most affordable Nord phone in India.

However, keep in mind that this is not an official listing, meaning the brand has not launched the phone in India. This is likely an imported unit which is being sold for the device, so if you do consider this you not might get brand warranty. According to Flipkart’s listing, the Nord N20SE will cost Rs 14,799 while the phone was also listed for Rs 14,799 on Amazon before the listing was removed.

The brand has not launched any Nord N series of smartphones in India so far. The company has already launched this phone in the US for $178.49.

OnePlus Nord N20SE specifications

OnePlus Nord N20SE listing on Flipkart OnePlus Nord N20SE listing on Flipkart

OnePlus Nord N20 SE: Specifications

As mentioned earlier, the OnePlus Nord N20SE is a mid-range smartphone, powered by the Mediatek Helio G35 processor. This makes the OnePlus Nord N20SE a 4G-only smartphone. The device comes with a 6.56-inch 60Hz HD+ (720p) resolution display.

The phone has a dual-camera setup at the back with a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, the Nord N20SE has an 8MP selfie camera with support for HD video recording capability. A 5,000 mAh battery fuels the device with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging and the brand will include the fast charger in the box as per the e-commerce listing.

The entry-level variant of the OnePlus Nord N20SE offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion. Similarly, the device also has dual nano SIM card slots with support for a 4G LTE network and the phone also offers dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.

The OnePlus Nord N20SE will ship with Android 12 OS with custom OxygenOS 12 skin on top. Unlike OnePlus flagships, which receive two to three major Android OS upgrades, the Nord N20SE might just get a single major Android update and is likely to receive Android 13 OS with OxygenOS 13 skin.