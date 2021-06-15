OnePlus Nord N200 5G specifications leaked; to sport Snapdragon 480 processor

OnePlus is working on a new smartphone called the OnePlus Nord N200 5G. Though the company has not revealed the official release date of the device, various leaks and rumours have given us some insight into the specifications. Tipster Evan Blass has now revealed renders and specifications for the upcoming OnePlus smartphone via a Tweet. Here is everything we know.

OnePlus Nord N200 5G specifications

According to reliable tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks), the OnePlus Nord N200 5G will measure 163.1×74.9×8.3mm and weigh 189 grams. The smartphone is expected to come with a 6.49-inch FHD+(1080×2400) LCD display with 20:9 aspect ratio, and support for 90Hz refresh rate. It will run on Android 11-based OxygenOS.

The device is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 480 SoC paired with the Adreno 619 GPU. The smartphone may come with 4GB RAM and 64GB of UFS 2.1 storage that is expandable via microSD card. As far as cameras are concerned, the OnePlus Nord N200 may feature a triple rear camera setup that is headlined by a 13-megapixel shooter with an f/2.2 lens. Other cameras may include a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens with an f/2.4 lens.

OnePlus Nord N200 5G (high res, unwatermarked) pic.twitter.com/6bDLJFQJxw — Evan Blass (@evleaks) June 13, 2021

The smartphone may come with a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.05 aperture. The OnePlus Nord N200 5G could come with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Connectivity options on the smartphone may include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The OnePlus Nord N200 5G could come with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

OnePlus has not confirmed whether the device will launch in India. The company had not launched the OnePlus Nord N100 in India, so it is possible the OnePlus Nord N200 5G may not launch in the country as well. We will need to wait for the official launch of the smartphone to know more.