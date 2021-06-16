OnePlus Nord N200 5G launched with 5,000mAh battery and 90Hz display

OnePlus Nord N200 5G has been launched in the US and Canada. The budget device is a successor to the OnePlus N100, which made its debut in October 2020. The key highlights of the new OnePlus Nord N200 5G are a 5,000mAh battery, 90Hz display, a triple rear camera setup and more. The launch of the OnePlus Nord N200 5G comes days after the company unveiled OnePlus Nord CE 5G in India.

OnePlus Nord N200 5G price, availability details

OnePlus Nord N200 5G is priced at $239.99 in the US, which is around Rs 17,600. The mentioned price is for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. In Canada, the device will be sold for CAD 319.99 (approximately Rs 19,300). The smartphone is being offered in a single Blue Quantum colour option. Interested customers can get it via the company’s official site starting June 25.

The Chinese brand has partnered with T-Mobile to offer the carrier-locked OnePlus Nord N200 5G exclusively on T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile networks. But, you can also get the device via Best Buy, and Amazon.

OnePlus Nord N200 5G features, specifications

The latest budget phone from OnePlus features a punch-hole display design and a triple rear camera setup, similar to the recently launched OnePlus Nord CE 5G. The OnePlus Nord N200 5G is equipped with a 6.49-inch display with full-HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

It packs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 480 chipset, which is backed by 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. OnePlus has given the option to expand the internal storage using the dedicated microSD card. There is a big 5,000mAh battery under the hood. The Chinese company bundles an 18W charger with the phone.

As for optics, OnePlus has added three cameras at the back of the smartphone. The setup includes a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. The rear camera setup seems to e similar to the previous version. For selfies, the OnePlus Nord N200 5G packs a 16MP front camera sensor. Comparatively, the predecessor offered an 8MP selfie camera.

In terms of connectivity, the device supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. For biometric authentication, there is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.