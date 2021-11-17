OnePlus Nord N20 5G design takes us back to the OnePlus X, iPhone 4 era

The web is full of leaks and when it comes to OnePlus, it’s two of their phones which have surfaced online way ahead of launch. One of these is the flagship OnePlus 10 Pro, which you can read about here. The other is the Nord N20 5G, a Nord-series budget device with a unique design.

The phone’s leaks, courtesy of @OnLeaks shows a matte black/dark grey phone that seems to have a glass sandwich design with an aluminium plate running through the sides. Those who have been following smartphones for long enough will instantly be reminded of two phones by the leaks.

The first was the iPhone 4, the design of which Apple somewhat tried to replicate with the iPhone 12 series. The other is the OnePlus X, the company’s original budget device before the Nord series came up years later. Both of these classic phones featured a similar design, and it seems OnePlus is going back to these design choices.

Here's how the OnePlus Nord N20 5G looks as per leaks. (Image Source: OnLeaks)

Besides this, the phone also has two large camera sensors on the back with no dedicated camera island. There’s also a third small sensor and the flash module aligned symmetrically with the two larger lenses. On the front, we see a left-aligned punch hole notch and the signature OnePlus Alert Slider is gone.

The leaked specifications of the device also suggest it could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, offering support for both mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G. The triple camera layout is also expected to pack a 48MP main sensor, along with two 2MP sensors.

The OnePlus Nord N20 5G is, however, unlikely to come to the Indian smartphone market as the Nord N-series is usually reserved for the US market. OnePlus instead has the affordable OnePlus Nord CE series in India. However, the company could perhaps bring the classic design here as well with the OnePlus Nord CE successor.