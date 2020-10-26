OnePlus Nord N100 launch expected today: Here’s what to expect from ‘mid-range’ smartphone

(Representational image)

OnePlus is expected to launch its new budget phones today. While the company is yet to confirm details, a lot has already surfaced online ahead of the official launch. The event will reportedly take place at 12:00 PM GMT, which is 5:30 PM in India. If leaks and rumors are to be believed, the OnePlus Nord N100 will go on sale on November 10. The OnePlus Nord N100 price is tipped to be close to EUR 199, which is around Rs 17,500 in India.

The mentioned price is for the 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage model. It is currently unknown whether the brand will also launch the OnePlus Nord N100 phone in India. The leaked price suggests that the new OnePlus budget phone will be available in Europe as well, in addition to the US market. India is one of the key markets for OnePlus and the brand is expected to launch the phone under Rs 15,000 price segment. Now, let’s take a look at the possible specifications and features of the upcoming OnePlus phone.

OnePlus Nord N100: Expected specifications, features

The OnePlus Nord N100 is widely rumored to come with a 6.52-inch display. The panel will reportedly operate at HD+ resolution. The leaks suggest that the device will draw power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, which is an entry-level chip. It will be backed by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. With this smartphone, OnePlus will also offer stereo speakers. The upcoming OnePlus Nord N100 will likely run on Android 11-based OxygenOS.

In terms of photography, there could be a triple rear camera setup. This could include a 13-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies, OnePlus is said to add an 8-megapixel camera sensor on the front. The device is rumored to have a 5,000mAh battery. You will witness the same battery capacity on most budget phones. OnePlus might finally add a headphone jack as you won’t find it on any existing OnePlus smartphone. The OnePlus 6T was the phone from the brand to have it.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.