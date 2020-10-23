OnePlus Nord 10 5G massive leak reveals interesting details

OnePlus Nord N10 leaked sketch (Source: Max J/Twitter)

OnePlus Nord 10 5G’s back panel design has been leaked ahead of the rumoured launch of the device along with OnePlus Nord 100 or OnePlus Clover. The camera module on the leaked design of the upcoming phone looks a lot similar to the recently launched OnePlus 8T. It looks considerably bigger than the one on OnePlus Nord.

The leak by tipster Max J also suggests rounded edges on the upcoming budget phone from the Chinese smartphone maker. Also, a gradient finish is expected on the rear panel as well.

As per AndroidCentral’s report, the N10 will come equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor instead of the 765G used in OnePlus Nord. It will sport a 6.5-inch display with 1080p resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The higher refresh rate indicates that it will also cater to the gaming audience. It is paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. There might be few other variants as well. On the rear, it may feature a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary camera.

On the price front, the 5G device is expected to be in sub-$400 category which translates to more than Rs 29,000. However, it is quite unlikely to be priced this high in India because OnePlus Nord starts at Rs 24,999 in the country for its 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant.

On the other hand, N10 or OnePlus Clover is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 460 processor. The device will pack a massive 6,000 mAh battery, the biggest on any OnePlus phone over the years. It will have a 6.52-inch display with a 720p resolution. The entry-level smartphone will not be targeted at the gaming audience considering its specifications.

Earlier there was a leak by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer which suggested that the two devices can be announced on October 26 at 5:30 PM IST. However, it is unlikely to happen as there has been no announcement from OnePlus about any event.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd