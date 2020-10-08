OnePlus Nord N10 5G series launch likely by end of October: Report

(Representation image)

OnePlus Nord series which was released in the month of August is all reportedly going to get two new smartphones this month. As reported earlier, OnePlus may soon launch OnePlus N10 5G after the launch of its flagship OnePlus 8T on October 14. In addition, the affordable series by OnePlus will also get a rumoured OnePlus Nord N100.

Tipster Mukul Sharma, while further substantiating rumours abuzz on the social media, tweeted that OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord N100 could launch around the end of October and most probably will come primarily in the US market.

While the launch date in India is yet to be known, tipster further hinted that the phones are unlikely to be launched in India altogether. Moreover, these phones are rumoured to be designed mainly for the US markets. Here we present you the gist of what all we know so far about these much-touted affordable beasts.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G: Specs

OnePlus Nord N10 5G is rumoured to come packed with a 6.49-inch Full HD+ display at a refresh rate of 90 Hz powered by Snapdragon 690 SoC chipset with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Further, the phone is tipped to feature a rear quad-camera setup with 64MP primary camera, 8MP wide-angle camera along with 2MP sensor. The phone will be priced around $400 (Rs. 29,500) and is speculated to feature a punch-hole notch display.

OnePlus Nord 100: Specs

Specifications of OnePlus Nord 100 are yet to be confirmed but as per previous rumours the phone might come bundled with Android 11 powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 chipset with 6GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. While the phone may be priced at Rs. 22,800, it will be paired with rear triple camera setup with a 48MP primary camera, 8MP secondary shooter along with a 5MP camera. Besides that, it is speculated to be having a 16MP selfie shooter at the front with a 4,500 mAh battery inside the box.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.