New OnePlus Nord smartphone teased, could be the ‘Nord N10 5G’

OnePlus made all its fans and enthusiasts go in awe when it released its brand-new OnePlus Nord in August earlier this year. These phones, as claimed to be affordable beasts, were so promising that the company announced the release of new variants in the upcoming future. Now, OnePlus has released a new teaser on Instagram of the rumoured OnePlus Nord N10 5G and it seems that the wait for this new phone might not be for too long.

As per rumours abuzz in the market, OnePlus Nord 10 5G may get released later this year at an approximate price of $400 (Rs. 29,530). Various leaks in the past suggest that the phone is set to come packed with a 6.49-inch Full HD+ display at a refresh rate of 90Hz.

In addition, inside sources have also hinted towards a quad camera setup of the new Nord device with a 64MP primary camera, 8MP wide-angle camera and a 2MP shooter along with the sensor.

On the performance front, the phone may be paired with a Snapdragon 690 SoC chipset powered by 6GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. With this, Qualcomm will be launching its all-new Snapdragon 600 series processor bundled with 5G connectivity.

As far as the release event is concerned, OnePlus may soon launch it after the arrival of OnePlus 8T on October 14th. The all-new 8T is set to launch with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with Snapdragon 865 chipset in 8/12GB RAM variants cladded with a 48MP primary camera at the back bundled with Android 11 out-of-the box.

Unfortunately, as per many rumours that are rife on social media, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G may primarily hit the U.S market and any update regarding Indian markets is yet to be known.

