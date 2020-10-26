OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord N100 launched: Price, specifications

OnePlus Nord N10 and OnePlus Nord N100 launched

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord N100 4G have been launched. The two smartphones will be available for purchase in the UK and Europe. The OnePlus Nord N10 price is set at $429, which is around Rs 31,740 in India. The OnePlus Nord N100 is priced at $233 (approximately Rs 17,230). There is no word on the India launch yet, but the company is expected to unveil both the devices in the Indian market too. Read on to know more about the specifications of the new OnePlus Nord phones.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G specifications

The newly launched OnePlus Nord 10 comes with a 6.49-inch full-HD+ 90Hz display, which supports 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G SoC. OnePlus is offering the handset with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

In terms of photography, you get a quad rear camera setup, which includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor. It is paired with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and two 2-megapixel sensors. The setup is accompanied by an LED flash. For selfies, you get a 16-megapixel camera. The device packs a 4,300mAh battery under the hood. The company ships it with a 30W fast charger. The device has a USB Type-C port as well as a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack. It runs Android 11-based OxygenOS 10 out of the box.

OnePlus Nord N100 specifications

The OnePlus Nord N100, on the other hand, packs a Snapdragon 460 SoC. It is paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The device sports a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. There is a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. There is also a 2-megapixel bokeh sensor. On the front is an 13-megapixel shooter for selfies. The handset has a 5,000mAh battery that charges over USB Type-C. You do get a 3.5mm headphone jack.

