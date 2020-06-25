OnePlus Nord listed on Amazon India, launch imminent

For OnePlus, the upcoming OnePlus Nord is significant from the strategy point of view. (Image credit: @OneLeaks/91 Mobiles) For OnePlus, the upcoming OnePlus Nord is significant from the strategy point of view. (Image credit: @OneLeaks/91 Mobiles)

It appears that OnePlus Nord is closer to launch, as the smartphone has been teased on Amazon India ahead of the debut. The e-commerce platform now has a dedicated page microsite with the ‘Notify Me’ option for the smartphone. The mid-range phone, likely to be called OnePlus Nord or OnePlus Z as some are calling it, will rival iPhone SE 2020.

OnePlus has been building the hype around the OnePlus Nord, which many believe will retail for less than Rs 25,000. Rumors of a new OnePlus Nord have been floating around for the past few months. The new model is expected to feature a 6.4-inch display with a 90Hz display. Instead of the latest Snapdragon 865 processor, OnePlus Nord is said to feature a Snapdragon 765G chipset.

The new OnePlus Nord could prove to be a popular upgrade for mid-range smartphone owners. If the OnePlus Nord starts at Rs 25,000 that would be the same price as Samsung Galaxy A70, Redmi K20 Pro and Realme X3. But the OnePlus Nord will be primarily aimed at the iPhone SE 2020, Apple’s latest smartphone that retails for Rs 42,500. That phone has become a big headache for all the major Android flagships released so far, including OnePlus 8 and Galaxy S20.

For OnePlus, the upcoming OnePlus Nord is significant from the strategy point of view. The new OnePlus Nord comes at a time when consumers don’t have money to shell out for expensive smartphones in these unprecedented times. The OnePlus Nord is expected to offer 5G connectivity.

OnePlus’ latest smartphones are the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. They are positioned as rivals to Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro and Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra.

