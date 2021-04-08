OnePlus Nord LE has just one unit… here’s how to get hold of the one and only phone

Just when everyone thought OnePlus was moving away from the OnePlus Nord, the brand has launched yet another colour variant of the device, this time as a ‘special edition’. The OnePlus Nord LE, where LE stands for Literally One Only Edition, is the fourth colour variant of the device we have seen so far.

However, this will likely not be a phone most users will get their hands on as the brand has made only one unit of this special edition OnePlus Nord that has a blue and yellow colour finish. Depending on the angle you hold the device, the phone appears to be either yellow or blue. Check out the post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OnePlus Nord (@oneplus.nord)

How to get the OnePlus Nord LE?

Well, the OnePlus Nord LE, being a special edition device, is not straight up for purchase. Instead, the brand is running a contest on its Instagram handle to determine the winner of the phone. To enter the contest, users must take a picture of their current smartphone and post it on their Instagram feed mentioning why the user would like to upgrade to an OnePlus Nord. The post should be made with a #SwitchToNord hashtag to be eligible for the contest.

OnePlus Nord LE specifications

No new specifications are found on the OnePlus Nord LE. Here is a quick run-through of the OnePlus Nord spec sheet.

The OnePlus Nord features a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate support. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 2.1 storage. There is also a 4,115mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30T. The phone was launched with Android 10-based OxygenOS10 but has now been updated to a stable Android 11-based OxygenOS 11.

Coming to the cameras, the Nord includes four image sensors at the back including a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, the Nord includes a 32MP primary main shooter and a secondary 8MP ultra-wide image sensor. The smartphone includes an in-display fingerprint sensor and faces unlock support in terms of specifications.