OnePlus Nord and Buds are official: Price in India, specs and other details

OnePlus Nord launched in India (Express photo: Nandagopal Rajan) OnePlus Nord launched in India (Express photo: Nandagopal Rajan)

The much anticipated ‘affordable’ OnePlus phone aka OnePlus Nord is finally official in the country and a few other markets. The OnePlus Nord launched in India with a starting price of Rs 24,999. The phone comes in three variants in the country – 6GB RAM/64GB of internal storage, 8GB RAM/128GB storage and 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 2.1 storage. The sale of the OnePlus Nord will begin on July 27 on Amazon.in and OnePlus’ official website. The smartphone will also be available on partner stores very soon. OnePlus Buds launched at Rs 4,990 in India.

OnePlus Nord price in India

For India specifically, OnePlus brings the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model given its a price sensitive market. The base model of the OnePlus Nord 6GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 24,999 while the 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage model and 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 2.1 storage variant 27,999 and 29,999 respectively. The smartphone comes in two colour options – Blue Marble and Gray Onyx.

OnePlus Nord design

Despite the affordable price point the OnePlus Nord looks and feels premium. The phone includes Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front as well as back, however, there’s no IP rating on this one. The rear panel includes a vertically aligned quad-camera setup and the new ONEPLUS logo at the bottom. On the front, for the first-ever time that a OnePlus phone comes with dual selfie cameras inside the punch hole. The screen has very minimal bezels, which means we can expect the phone to offer a great multimedia experience. Another good bit about the Nord is that it’s not very heavy, weighs just 184g.

OnePlus Nord offers 90hz refresh rate (Express photo: Nandagopal Rajan) OnePlus Nord offers 90hz refresh rate (Express photo: Nandagopal Rajan)

OnePlus Nord specifications

OnePlus Nord is affordable but doesn’t compromise on the offerings. The phone is big on cameras. Nord includes four image sensors at the back including 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide lens, 5MP depth sensor and 2MP macro lens. On the front, the Nord includes a 32MP primary main shooter and a secondary 8MP ultra-wide image sensor. The smartphone includes an in-display fingerprint sensor and faces unlock support in terms of specifications.

The smartphone includes a 6.44-inch AMOLED display that offers 90hz refresh rate. The Corning Gorilla Glass 5 support on the front as well as back acts as a protection against scratches and cracks. Besides the looks, the Nord is also powerful. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 2.1 storage. The Nord runs Android 10 based on OxygenOS 10.5 and includes a 4115mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T in the box.

