OnePlus Nord: Everything that’s confirmed about the ‘affordable’ phone

OnePlus launched its affordable smart TVs in India on Thursday. The company launched two series U and Y. The U series includes a 55-inch smart TV while the V series includes two screen sizes 32-inch and 43-inch. The U series is on the expensive side while the Y is aggressively priced. The OnePlus TV Y series is launched with a price starting at Rs 12,999. This price is going to give a tough competition to Mi TV which was known for offering value for money products. After affordable smart TV OnePlus is getting ready to launch ‘affordable’ smartphone aka OnePlus Nord.

A lot has been revealed about OnePlus Nord already. Starting from its availability to some of its key features. Here’s everything that’s confirmed about OnePlus Nord so far.

OnePlus Nord availability

A dedicated page for OnePlus Nord is already available on Amazon.in. The smartphone will be available for purchase on the e-commerce platform whenever it goes official. Alongside the phone is also expected to be available on the company’s website. The OnePlus Nord is listed with ‘Notify Me’ button. On clicking the option you will be alerted with all the latest and important updates.

OnePlus has confirmed Nord’s pre-orders in India will begin very soon. The phone was up for pre-orders in the UK and select other European countries on Wednesday in limited numbers and all of them have sold out in a few minutes.

OnePlus Nord launch date

The company has confirmed that OnePlus Nord will launch in July itself but no specific date has been revealed yet. Rumours claim that the phone will go official on July 10.

OnePlus has confirmed that OnePlus Nord will come with dual punch hole design on the front.

What is OnePlus Nord?

Clarifying what Nord means OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei said in a recent tweet that the word Nord comes “from the concept of true north. We each have this inner compass that guides us.” He also added that “this product line reminds us to always search for our true north, and we hope it will keep reminding you of yours”

Previously, rumours suggested that OnePlus’ affordable smartphone will be called OnePlus Z and OnePlus Lite. But the Chinese smartphone brand has confirmed it to be ‘Nord’.

OnePlus Nord: Specifications we know

Time and again the company has confirmed that all its phones from OnePlus 8 will come with 5G support and this means the Nord will be no exception. Not a lot of details are known about the OnePlus Nord so far. Qualcomm has announced that OnePlus Nord will be powered by Snapdragon 765G SoC. This has been confirmed by Qualcomm’s UK Twitter.

The documentary posted by OnePlus has released has confirmed that OnePlus Nord will come with dual punch hole design on the front with very minimal bezel on the sides. As per a report by TechRadar Pei has confirmed that OnePlus Nord will bring flagship level camera setup to mid-range segment.

Pei said, “We’ve seen that camera is probably the most used feature of a smartphone. It’s the number one usecase, so if we wanted to create a great product, the camera had to be great. With the OnePlus Nord we’re bringing a flagship-level camera to the mid-range price range, which I think consumers are going to be really excited by”. This could mean that for the camera setup OnePlus Nord will take cues from the OnePlus 8 series.

OnePlus Nord price in India

OnePlus has also confirmed that first, the Nord will be available in Europe and India. The company has confirmed that OnePlus Nord will be priced less than $500 which roughly translates to Rs 37,800.

