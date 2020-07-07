OnePlus Nord India launch on July 21

OnePlus Nord’s launch will be available to watch on an AR app (Source: OnePlus) OnePlus Nord’s launch will be available to watch on an AR app (Source: OnePlus)

OnePlus has finally revealed the launch date of its much-awaited mid-range smartphone OnePlus Nord. OnePlus will unveil the first device of the Nord series on July 21. This will be the first Augmented Reality (AR) launch of a smartphone as viewers will be able to experience the unveiling from their homes. The app to watch the launch will be available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The launch event on July 21 will start at 19:30 IST.

The new OnePlus Nord is expected to be priced under $500 (approximately Rs 37,000). However, like the OnePlus 8 and Pro device prices, the OnePlus Nord is expected to be cheaper in India.

“OnePlus Nord represents a new beginning for OnePlus, giving us an opportunity to share our technology with more people around the world. For this launch, we want everyone to sit back, relax, and experience our new phone for the first time right in the comfort of their living room,” said Paul Yu, Head of OnePlus Nord. “We feel that introducing Nord in a more personal and intimate way perfectly reflects our ambition to make the OnePlus experience more accessible to users.”

The pre-orders for OnePlus Nord will be available on Amazon from July 15 for Rs 499. For the ones pre-ordering the smartphone, OnePlus will send them a surprise gift box with limited-edition merchandise of the company. Also, the pre-order customers who get the device before August 31 will receive an additional gift box which will have OnePlus Bullets Wireless V1 and a phone cover.

Earlier, OnePlus co-founder, Carl Pei revealed during an interview that OnePlus will sport a Snapdragon 765G processor along with a “flagship camera”. As per the specification sheet posted on Weibo, OnePlus Nord will have a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The 4,000 mAh battery will be supported by 30W Warp charging technology. There will be two storage options (128 and 256 GB) along with 8 GB RAM.

