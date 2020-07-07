This is when OnePlus Nord will launch in India

Is this when OnePlus Nord is launching in India? Is this when OnePlus Nord is launching in India?

OnePlus is teasing its upcoming mid-range or affordable smartphone aka ‘Nord’ for some weeks now. The company is revealing new details about the OnePlus Nord every other day. A deleted Amazon listing has now revealed the launch date of the OnePlus Nord. This is going to be a brand new smartphone series by OnePlus targeted at consumers looking to get their hands on affordable smartphones that offer flagship-level value.

The deleted Amazon poster confirmed the OnePlus Nord will launch in India on July 21. After accidentally revealing the launch date Amazon India removed the poster from its website. The company is yet to make an official announcement about the launch date.

Due to the pandemic, brands are skipping physical launch events so is OnePlus. The company launched OnePlus 8 series and OnePlus TV Q and Y series via online event but for OnePlus Nord it is planning something new.

The deleted page revealed that the OnePlus Nord launch event will take place in augmented reality (AR). The removed Amazon listing also showed the AR Launch Invite for the OnePlus Nord which noted, “made to be experienced 21st of July”. The poster also included a link to the event landing page. The page was first spotted by TechRadar.

OnePlus Nord details confirmed

OnePlus Nord is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor. Teasers have also revealed that the phone will include triple rear cameras and dual punch-hole design on the front. Rumours had suggested the OnePlus Nord will be Oppo Reno 4 but that won’t be the case. OnePlus Nord will be a brand new phone.

The OnePlus Nord will be priced under $500 which roughly translates to Rs 38,000 approx. The phone could come in several options.

The company has also confirmed that OnePlus Nord will first launch in India and Europe then followed by North America. With the Nord, the company will aim to take on the likes of Xiaomi, Realme, affordable Samsung phones, among others in the country.

After the OnePlus One and X, this is the first time the company is prepping to enter the affordable smartphone segment with the OnePlus Nord.

