OnePlus Nord: Here’s when you can buy it

OnePlus Nord sports a 6.44-inch full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. (Express Photo) OnePlus Nord sports a 6.44-inch full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. (Express Photo)

OnePlus recently launched its new mid-range smartphone, the OnePlus Nord in India. The company will make the device available starting August 4 on Amazon, its official website and its official stores. Amazon has announced that it has received over 4 million ‘Notify Me’ requests for the same, making this the smartphone in which people have shown most interested ever on its shopping portal.

OnePlus Nord pre-booking will start on July 28 on Amazon for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant priced at Rs 27,999 and the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant priced at Rs 29,999. The 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant will be made available in two colour options: Blue Marble, Gray Onyx, whereas, the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant will be made available in the Gray Onyx colourway only. Both these variants will go on sale starting August 4.

The 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant priced at Rs 24,999 will be made available in only the Gray Onyx colour. The company is yet to reveal a sale date for this variant, however, it has announced that this will be made available sometime in September. Lastly, there is a 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant, which comes in the Blue Marble colour option and is priced at Rs 29,999. This variant will specially go on sale on August 6, which is Amazon’s Prime Day.

Launch offers include up to six months of no-cost EMI, Rs 2,000 instant discount for customers ordering with an American Express card, and Jio benefits worth Rs 6,000. All of these offers are valid for customers ordering the smartphone from Amazon.

Also Read: OnePlus Nord: Seven important things you should know

OnePlus Nord sports a 6.44-inch full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G processor paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.1 storage. The device runs Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own OxygenOS 10.5 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,115mAh with support for the company’s own Warp Charge 30T fast charging technology.

The Nord sports a quad camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra wide angle sensor, a 2MP macro lens and a 5MP depth sensor. On the front, it features a dual camera setup, consisting of a 32MP Sony IMX616 primary sensor along with an 8MP secondary sensor for taking selfies.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd