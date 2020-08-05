OnePlus Nord goes on sale from August 6 (Image: OnePlus) OnePlus Nord goes on sale from August 6 (Image: OnePlus)

If you have been following the OnePlus Nord journey over the past few months, you would agree that all the hype, reports and rumours were worth keeping tabs on. OnePlus recently launched the Nord and it was everything that all of us were expecting the device to be and more. But the days of just looking at the Nord on a screen are soon going to be behind us as the smartphone is all set to go on sale on August 6.

OnePlus launched the Nord in one of the most unique ways. It was the first ever AR launch of a smartphone, which gave an opportunity to those who attended to spend some time with the device in the virtual world. But this experience only made the waiting for the Nord game even more difficult. And now that the Nord is just a few days away, the eagerness to get the device has touched record levels – the OnePlus Nord is already the highest pre-booked smartphone on Amazon India in terms of full amount prepaid orders before the phone goes on sale.

If you also want to get your hands on the Nord, the phone will be up for grabs from August 6 onwards. It will be available at OnePlus Experience Stores and OnePlus Authorised Stores in India, the OnePlus India Website and on Amazon India. OnePlus also had a special online pop-up event where users could register and create their own avatars and upload them on Instagram. The ones who registered received pop-codes to become the early birds and purchase their OnePlus Nord between July 27 and July 30 and were eligible to pre-book the device on the same day as well.

Nord will be available at OnePlus Experience Stores and OnePlus Authorised Stores in India, the OnePlus India Website and on Amazon India. Nord will be available at OnePlus Experience Stores and OnePlus Authorised Stores in India, the OnePlus India Website and on Amazon India.

Non-members of the Red Cable Club, on the other hand, can walk into the OnePlus Store nearby and get their Nord on August 6. You can also get the device from Reliance Digital and MyJio Stores where it will be available exclusively from August 7 to August 12. The phone will also be available with all authorized offline retail partners from August 12 onwards. And while we think that the OnePlus Nord is already a sweet deal, the deal gets even sweeter for the Red Cable Club members, who can also get 50 GB cloud storage and an extended six months warranty.

And we are sure you want to get the Nord in your grip. After all, the smartphone not only comes with a beautiful design but is backed by really strong specs and features. The sleek, glossy design paired with a tall, bezel-less 6.44 inch Fluid AMOLED display with 90 Hz refresh rate, make the device a treat to look at. But it is not just all beauty. There’s a lot of beast on the inside. Thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor that powers it, paired with up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage, the Nord will enable users to experience great high-end gaming and accomplish other power-hungry tasks. The phone comes with a quad camera primary setup which has a 48 megapixel Sony IMX 586 main sensor, the same we earlier saw on the flagship smartphone by OnePlus, the OnePlus 8. It is paired with an 8 megapixel ultrawide sensor to help you get the best landscape pictures, a 2 megapixel macro sensor for close ups and a 5-megapixel depth sensor for deep bokeh.

The sleek, glossy design paired with a tall, bezel-less 6.44 inch Fluid AMOLED display with 90 Hz refresh rate, make the device a treat to look at. The sleek, glossy design paired with a tall, bezel-less 6.44 inch Fluid AMOLED display with 90 Hz refresh rate, make the device a treat to look at.

The Nord is also the first OnePlus smartphone to bring a dual camera on the front. It comes with a 32 megapixel main sensor coupled with an 8 megapixel ultrawide lens for group selfies. There is a huge 4,115 mAh battery under the hood which comes with support for Warp Charge 30T with a 30W charger in the box. This means, much like all of its siblings, this OnePlus will also be up and about in no time at all in battery charging terms.

The Nord also has another thing in common with its siblings – an uncluttered, uncomplicated UI, thanks to OnePlus’ famous Android interface, OxygenOS. But for all that it shares in DNA, the Nord thankfully comes with a price that is not very (new) OnePlus-like at all. The smartphone comes with a starting price of Rs. 24,999, making it the most affordable device from the brand in recent times. If this does not spell ‘value for money’ for you, we do not know what will. Come August 6, get ready to Nord Settle!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.