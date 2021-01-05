OnePlus Nord gets first Android 11-based Open Beta 1 update in India: Check details

OnePlus has finally released the first Android 11-based open beta 1 update for OnePlus Nord. The company confirmed this news via its official forum. If users can’t wait for the stable update and want to check out the new features, then they can head to the forum to download the update. OnePlus has already added the download link for the Indian and global open beta on the forum. Let’s take a look at all the features that the new software update brings with it.

OnePlus Nord Android 11-based Open Beta 1 update detailed

After downloading the Android 11-based Open Beta 1 update, OnePlus Nord users will see a fresh user interface (UI) visual design, as per the changelog. The company has optimised the stability of some third-party apps and improved user experience.

There will be a new Insight clock style, which is a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. This is similar to what we saw on OnePlus 8 Pro. It will basically give insight into how much one has used their phone in a day as well as show the time. One will also be able to see how many times they unlocked their OnePlus Nord in a day. You will find this option in your phone’s Settings > Customisation > Clock Style.

The update also brings a Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone. It is accessible in the Settings section. You then need to visit Customisation > Wallpaper > Canvas > Choose photo preview and then it can be generated automatically.

OnePlus has added as many as 10 new clock styles. These are hidden in Settings > Customisation > Clock Style. The new software update also adds the shortcut key for Dark mode, and now you just need to pull down the quick setting to enable the theme. Users can customise the time range of the dark mode. There is now an option that will automatically turn on the dark theme.

You will now also see a new shelf interface design. OnePlus is claiming that it has optimised the loading speed of the gallery, and the image preview is faster now. The OnePlus Nord users also get Story function in the Gallery, which will automatically form weekly videos with photos and video in storage.

How to download OnePlus Nord Android 11-based Open Beta 1 update

Step 1: You first need to download the latest ROM upgrade zip package from the company’s server.

Step 2: Once done, just copy the ROM upgrade package and paste it to your phone’s storage.

Step 3: Now, visit the device’s Settings > System > System Updates > Click top right icon > Local upgrade > Click on the corresponding installation package > upgrade > System upgrade completed to 100 percent.

Step 4: Once the upgrade is successful, you need to tap on Restart and then you are done.

What to keep in mind before downloading the update?

Before you download the beta update, note that this is not a stable version and you may experience bugs in the beta version. The OnePlus Nord users are advised to back up all the data before proceeding. Also, you need to make sure that your phone’s battery level is above 30 percent. You can go back to the stable version when you want.