Monday, July 12, 2021
OnePlus Nord gets Oxygen OS 11.1.4.4 OTA update with fix for battery drain

OnePlus has started rolling out the Oxygen OS 11.1.4.4 firmware update for its OnePlus Nord.

By: Tech Desk | Siliguri |
July 12, 2021 5:42:11 pm
OnePlus, OnePlus Nord, OnePlus Nord OTA update, OnePlus Nord Oxygen OS 11.1.4.4, Oxygen OS 11.1.4.4 update, OnePlus Nord latest update,OnePlus has released another update for the OnePlus Nord which is said to bring various improvements ( Image source: File)

OnePlus has started rolling out another software update for the OnePlus Nord. The company announced the same via a blog post on its official forum. The midrange smartphone from OnePlus is getting a stable version of the Oxygen OS 11.1.4.4 which will update the Android security patch to June 2021. The company says the update will improve the battery life of the OnePlus Nord.

The update is also said to reduce power consumption in certain scenarios. It will also bring a fix related to the issue of delay in receiving notifications. OnePlus is also looking to fix the overheating issue in certain scenarios for Nord devices.

OnePlus is working on its next mid-range smartphone; the OnePlus Nord 2 which is set to launch soon. After numerous reports of an expected launch this month, OnePlus India’s Twitter handle has now spilled the beans on the phone’s launch date.

The phone is set to be officially unveiled on July 22 at 7:30PM IST. The phone will go on sale via Amazon and the e-commerce site has published a dedicated OnePlus Nord 2 page. The phone is set to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset and will come with improvements over the original OnePlus Nord.

The OnePlus Nord 2 will pack a 6.45-inch HD+ AMOLED screen with support for 90Hz. Under the hood the smartphone is speculated to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor with 8GB RAM and 128GB base storage. The OnePlus Nord 2 may be backed by a 4,500mAh battery.

Realme Watch 2 Pro, Realme Buds Wireless 2, Infinix Hot 10S, Noise Flair earphones, JBL microphone, Sony Xperia Ace 2, Molekule Air Mini+,
Tech launches of the week: Realme Watch 2 Pro, Infinix Hot 10S, and more

