OnePlus Nord gets Oxygen OS 11.1.4.4 OTA update with fix for battery drain

OnePlus has released another update for the OnePlus Nord which is said to bring various improvements ( Image source: File)

OnePlus has started rolling out another software update for the OnePlus Nord. The company announced the same via a blog post on its official forum. The midrange smartphone from OnePlus is getting a stable version of the Oxygen OS 11.1.4.4 which will update the Android security patch to June 2021. The company says the update will improve the battery life of the OnePlus Nord.

The update is also said to reduce power consumption in certain scenarios. It will also bring a fix related to the issue of delay in receiving notifications. OnePlus is also looking to fix the overheating issue in certain scenarios for Nord devices.

OnePlus is working on its next mid-range smartphone; the OnePlus Nord 2 which is set to launch soon. After numerous reports of an expected launch this month, OnePlus India’s Twitter handle has now spilled the beans on the phone’s launch date.

The phone is set to be officially unveiled on July 22 at 7:30PM IST. The phone will go on sale via Amazon and the e-commerce site has published a dedicated OnePlus Nord 2 page. The phone is set to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset and will come with improvements over the original OnePlus Nord.

The OnePlus Nord 2 will pack a 6.45-inch HD+ AMOLED screen with support for 90Hz. Under the hood the smartphone is speculated to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor with 8GB RAM and 128GB base storage. The OnePlus Nord 2 may be backed by a 4,500mAh battery.