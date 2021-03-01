OnePlus Nord gets Android 11 with first stable OxygenOS 11 build

The OxygenOS 11 update for the OnePlus Nord brings new features like Canvas AOD and a revamped UI. (Image Source: MKBHD)

After almost two months and three open beta builds, OnePlus Nord users have finally begun receiving the first stable build for Android 11 via an OxygenOS 11 build. The new Oxygen OS 11.0.0.0 build, is almost 3GB in size and comes with a huge changelog. Here’s all you need to know about the update.

OnePlus Nord Oxygen OS 11: What’s new?

The biggest change of the new update is the Android version bump. Android 11 and OxygenOS 11 bring with it, a lot of changes including visual elements like the UI and new features like the music player notification, which is now a part of the quick toggles.

OnePlus has also added Always On display (AOD), which makes use of the AMOLED display panel on the OnePlus Nord to give users an always on screen that shows important notifications and updates, along with the time. There is also the Canvas AOD feature we saw on the OnePlus 8 series, that lets users set a black-and-white version of a picture as their AOD background.

OxygenOS 11 also finally adds a dedicated Dark Mode toggle to the quick settings that can be used to quickly switch between light and dark themes. However, the dark mode on the UI features a grey colour across, instead of a pitch black. This means you won’t be getting those pitch-black battery savings just yet.

Other changes include a new UI for the OnePlus Shelf and a new weather widget with an improved animation. A lot of OnePlus system apps will also now feature a lower setting of elements that make one-handed usage easier. However, the default phone and messaging applications are still Google Phone and Google Messages, and not the OnePlus Dialer.

When can you get the update?

As with most system updates, the new OxygenOS 11 build will be rolled out to OnePlus Nord users in stages. While it may take a few days to get to you, once you do receive the OTA, you will get a notification that will let you know that a system update is available.