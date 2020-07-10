OnePlus Nord looks sleek in new renders – First look

First look at OnePlus Nord (Image: Evan Blass) First look at OnePlus Nord (Image: Evan Blass)

OnePlus Nord will launch on July 21. The company previously confirmed the smartphone will be first announced in India and Europe later followed by North America. The company itself has revealed several features of the upcoming Nord. Renowned tipster Evan Blass has now confirmed the design of the ‘affordable’ OnePlus phone via official looking renders.

The renders reveal the OnePlus Nord with quad cameras at the back panel and dual sensors for selfie on the front. It is said that the OnePlus phone will include a 64MP four-camera setup at the back alongside an LED flash. The overall design of the phone looks neat but there’s no unique touch to it as many would have expected.

Besides the camera set up the phone includes the new ‘ONEPLUS’ logo at the bottom. In the renders, the phone appears in steel colour. OnePlus could bring some more options too. Similar to other OnePlus phones the Nord is seen with the volume rocker and power button on the left side while the alert slider on the right.

Overall, compared to the OnePlus 8 series the Nord looks sleek.

OnePlus Nord details know till now

Ahead of the launch OnePlus itself has confirmed that Nord will include AMOLED panel and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. The smartphone will be available via Amazon.in in the country. The availability date is yet to be revealed by the company.

Pricing will be the key highlight of the OnePlus Nord. The company states that the OnePlus Nord will be priced under $500 which roughly translates to Rs 40,000. However, in India, the phone could be priced more aggressively. To recall, compared to the United States OnePlus 8 was competitively priced in the country.

OnePlus has confirmed that Nord will include AMOLED panel and Snapdragon 765G processor. (Image: Evan Blass) OnePlus has confirmed that Nord will include AMOLED panel and Snapdragon 765G processor. (Image: Evan Blass)

OnePlus Nord rumours

Rumours suggest that OnePlus Nord will feature a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a 90Hz high-refresh-rate. The phone is said to include up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. On the front, the device is expected to include 32MP primary camera and 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera. On the rear panel, the phone could pack a 64MP primary sensor, 16MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP depth, and macro lens. The Nord is rumoured to feature a 4,300mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging out-of-the-box.

Idea behind Nord

This is the first time after OnePlus X that the company is exploring the affordable segment in the country. Nord is a new series that the company has announced. Under the series, the company will aim to offer affordable smartphones that offer great value for the price.

With the Nord, OnePlus will aim to take on the likes of phones from Xiaomi, Realme, and affordable Samsung devices and phones from other brands.

