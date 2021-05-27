Pandemic hasn’t impacted product planning; OnePlus Nord CE on June 10: CEO Pete Lau

Preparing for another set of launches, which include a new smartphone under the Nord branding as well as a smart television, OnePlus CEO and founder Pete Lau says the Covid-19 pandemic has not had a significant impact in terms of product planning and roadmap for his country.

“We are continuing with our core principles and philosophy, which in terms of what we believe creates the best possible user experience through the products that we deliver. And this is something that will be continued in the upcoming launch on June 10,” he said in response to a question from indianexpress.com during an interaction with media persons recently.

However, he said the present situation has of course had an impact on the company’s “immediate approach”. Lau added: “Our thought was, we should continue with offering the launch event, and the products, even in a difficult time and take an approach of having a light and relaxed event”. He said this approach will help the world can still have information about these products.

Lau said on June 10 OnePlus will launch a new smartphone, the Nord CE, and new TV offering in the OnePlus TV U series. OnePlus will also be expanding its truly wireless offerings this year.

Lau said the company has witnessed 200% year-on-year growth for the OnePlus Nord since its launch in July 2020. The new Nord CE will be a product that “focused on delivering the core excellent features needed in a device while also bringing the signature Nord experience to users”.

Underlining how OnePlus was prepared to strengthen manufacturing investments in India, the OnePlus CEO said he aims to “achieve 100% or close to 100% manufacturing in India for both smartphones and TVs” in the future.