OnePlus Nord CE India launch LIVE Updates: Event to start at 7pm IST

OnePlus Nord CE launch.
OnePlus is set to launch the OnePlus Nord CE, its second Nord-series device in India today. The new OnePlus Nord CE is expected to be a “Core Edition” mid-range device, that is still expected to add a few new features to the original like a bigger battery, a 3.5mm jack.
Check out the launch here.
The OnePlus Nord CE is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G chipset, and will likely feature the same 90Hz AMOLED display used on the original OnePlus Nord. The phone is now slimmer than the original OnePlus Nord, yet carries a bigger 4,500mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30T fast charging.
OnePlus Nord CE and OnePlus TV U1S
OnePlus is expected to price the new OnePlus Nord CE below the original OnePlus Nord. The new Nord CE is expected to add a few new features like a 3.5mm headphone jack and a bigger battery, but could reportedly skip out on a few elements including the signature OnePlus 'Alert Slider'.
The OnePlus Nord CE is expected to launch in two colour variants. These include the Blue Void variant and another black variant that has been spotted in leaked renders. The Blue Void colour, seen in the tweet below, is quite similar to the Marble Blue colour of the original OnePlus Nord.