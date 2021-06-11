OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs OnePlus Nord: Price in India, specifications and design compared

OnePlus has unveiled a new Core Edition (CE) of the original OnePlus Nord smartphone. The device is a slightly toned-down version, but features a design similar to the original model. Both the devices offer support for 5G, have a Snapdragon 700 series chipset, an AMOLED display and more. Read on to know more about how the new model compares against the old version.

Display, design

Both the OnePlus phones offer a similar design. The biggest difference is you get a single punch-hole display design and a triple rear camera setup on the new model. There is also a 3.5mm headphone jack, unlike the 2020 Nord version. The original OnePlus Nord smartphone packs four cameras at the back and dual cameras on the front.

The old model has a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, whereas the OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate.

Chipset, software

The OnePlus Nord was launched with Android 10 and is currently running Android 11. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, which is paired with Adreno 620 GPU.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G ships with Android 11 with OxygenOS 11 on top. The smartphone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, along with Adreno 619 GPU. It is backed by up to 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Camera

As for the cameras, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G has a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64MP primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture and Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS). It is paired with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The device supports multi-autofocus (using PDAF+CAF) as well. One can even record 4K videos at 30fps. For selfies, there is a 16MP Sony IMX471 camera, paired with an f/2.45 aperture and EIS support.

The original OnePlus Nord handset sports a quad rear camera setup, including a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The setup also includes an 8MP ultra-wide-angle aperture, a 2MP macro shooter and a 5MP depth shooter with an f/2.4 aperture.

Battery, connectivity

The new smartphone packs a 4,500mAh battery, which is 385mAh more than the one available on the original version. The company ships with a 30W charger, which is said to charge the phone from zero to 70 percent in just half an hour, which is identical to what was claimed on OnePlus Nord. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS/ NaVIC, NFC, USB Type-C. The phone also offers an in-display fingerprint sensor and a super linear speaker.