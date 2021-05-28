OnePlus Nord CE 5G, OnePlus TV U1S will go on open sale on this date

OnePlus Nord CE 5G and OnePlus TV U1S are all set to launch in India on June 10. Ahead of the launch, the company has confirmed the sale and pre-order date for the upcoming OnePlus products. The devices will be available for purchase through Amazon and OnePlus.in. The pre-order window for the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will open on June 11, but it will only be accessible to the Red Cable members.

The new mid-range phone will go on open sale on June 16, as per the timeline details published on the company’s official site. Those who are interested in the OnePlus TV U1S will be able to buy it on June 11. All the Red Cable members will be able to buy the Smart TV a day earlier, meaning on June 10.

The upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 5G is said to be a successor to the OnePlus Nord N10 5G smartphone, which was launched in Europe and North America last year. The new phone is expected to offer the same design with a punch-hole display. There could be a circular cutout on the front featuring a selfie camera.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is also said to sport a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a triple rear camera setup. It will likely feature a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. OnePlus is promising that this will be a “product that is focused on delivering the core excellent features needed in a device while also bringing the signature Nord experience to users.”

If rumours are to be believed, the device will be cheaper than the original OnePlus Nord. Currently, the company is selling this mid-range phone with a starting price of Rs 25,000. The mentioned price is for the 64GB storage model.

As for the OnePlus TV U1S, it is said to arrive with support for HDR10+, HLG, and MEMC, along with a 60Hz display. It could feature 30W speakers with support for Dolby Audio, co-tuned with Dynaudio. The company might offer the new Smart TV in three sizes, including 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch. The rest of the details are currently under wraps.