scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 10, 2021
Most read

OnePlus Nord CE 5G, OnePlus TV U1S launched in India: Price, specifications

OnePlus Nord CE 5G, the company’s new mid-range smartphone with a triple camera and ultra-slim profile, has officially been launched for India.

By: Tech Desk | Chandigarh |
Updated: June 10, 2021 7:55:44 pm
OnePlus Nord CE 5G, oneplus nord ce 5g price in India, oneplus nord ce 5g launch, oneplus tv u1s, oneplus tv u1s launch, oneplus nord ce 5g price, oneplus nord ce 5g price in india, oneplus nord ce 5g spécifications, oneplus nord ce 5g specs, oneplus nord ce 5g features, oneplus tv u1s price, oneplus tv u1s spécifications,oneplus tv u1s features, oneplus nord ce 5g launch live, oneplus nord ce 5g spécifications, oneplus nord ce 5g india launch, oneplus nord ce 5g launch live stream, oneplus nord ce 5g smartphone, oneplus nord ce 5g specifications, oneplus nord ce launchOnePlus Nord CE 5G and OnePlus TV U1S has been launched.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G, the company’s new mid-range smartphone with a triple camera and ultra-slim profile, has officially been launched for India. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G succeeds last year’s Nord, and has a starting price of Rs 22,999. Last year’s Nord started at Rs 24,999 for the base variant, going up to Rs 29,999 for the higher storage option. OnePlus also introduced its new OnePlus TV U1S at the event starting at Rs 39,999 and it will come in three variants. There’s also TV camera which has been launched for the new U1S series.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G, OnePlus TV U1S price, sale date

OnePlus Nord CE 5G will start at Rs 22,999 for the 6GB RAM+128GB option, while the 8GB RAM+128GB option will cost Rs 24,999. The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will cost Rs 27,999. The phone will be up for pre-orders starting tomorrow on Amazon India and OnePlus India website. It will go on sale on June 16.

The OnePlus TV U1S 65-inch version will cost Rs Rs 62,999; the 55-inch will cost Rs 47,999 and the base 50-inch version will cost Rs 39,999. OnePlus TV U1S will be available on open sale starting tomorrow, 11 June 2021 at 12 PM on Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, Flipkart.com, as well as partner retail stores.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

OnePlus Nord CE 5G specifications

OnePlus Nord CE 5G sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with full-HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The phone has been introduced in three colour variants: Blue Void, Charcoal Ink and Silver Ray. OnePlus says the phone is only 7.9 mm in thickness and weighs just 170-grams making it one of their sleekest offerings since the OnePlus 6T.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor coupled with Adreno 619 GPU. It comes in three RAM and two storage options: 6GB, 8GB and 12GB along with 128GB and 256GB storage.

The triple camera at the back consists of a 64MP main camera, with 4-in-1 pixel binning and EIS. There’s an 8MP ultra-wide camera along (119-degree field of view) with a 2MP mono lens. The front camera is 16MP. The camera comes with NightScape, Ultrashot HDR, Pro Mode, and other features.

Battery on the Nord CE is 4500 mAh with 30W fast charging. The company claims that the 30W charger will top up the phone’s battery from zero to 70 percent in just 30 minutes.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G also has an in-display fingerprint sensor and offers a 3.5mm headphone jack. It runs Oxygen OS 11 based on Android 11 with OnePlus offering assured updates for two years and security updates for three years.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Realme Watch 2 Pro, Realme Buds Wireless 2, Infinix Hot 10S, Noise Flair earphones, JBL microphone, Sony Xperia Ace 2, Molekule Air Mini+,
Tech launches of the week: Realme Watch 2 Pro, Infinix Hot 10S, and more

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Jun 10: Latest News

Advertisement
X