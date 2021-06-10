OnePlus Nord CE 5G, OnePlus TV U1S launched in India: Price, specifications

OnePlus Nord CE 5G, the company’s new mid-range smartphone with a triple camera and ultra-slim profile, has officially been launched for India. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G succeeds last year’s Nord, and has a starting price of Rs 22,999. Last year’s Nord started at Rs 24,999 for the base variant, going up to Rs 29,999 for the higher storage option. OnePlus also introduced its new OnePlus TV U1S at the event starting at Rs 39,999 and it will come in three variants. There’s also TV camera which has been launched for the new U1S series.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G, OnePlus TV U1S price, sale date

OnePlus Nord CE 5G will start at Rs 22,999 for the 6GB RAM+128GB option, while the 8GB RAM+128GB option will cost Rs 24,999. The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will cost Rs 27,999. The phone will be up for pre-orders starting tomorrow on Amazon India and OnePlus India website. It will go on sale on June 16.

The OnePlus TV U1S 65-inch version will cost Rs Rs 62,999; the 55-inch will cost Rs 47,999 and the base 50-inch version will cost Rs 39,999. OnePlus TV U1S will be available on open sale starting tomorrow, 11 June 2021 at 12 PM on Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, Flipkart.com, as well as partner retail stores.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G specifications

OnePlus Nord CE 5G sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with full-HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The phone has been introduced in three colour variants: Blue Void, Charcoal Ink and Silver Ray. OnePlus says the phone is only 7.9 mm in thickness and weighs just 170-grams making it one of their sleekest offerings since the OnePlus 6T.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor coupled with Adreno 619 GPU. It comes in three RAM and two storage options: 6GB, 8GB and 12GB along with 128GB and 256GB storage.

The triple camera at the back consists of a 64MP main camera, with 4-in-1 pixel binning and EIS. There’s an 8MP ultra-wide camera along (119-degree field of view) with a 2MP mono lens. The front camera is 16MP. The camera comes with NightScape, Ultrashot HDR, Pro Mode, and other features.

Battery on the Nord CE is 4500 mAh with 30W fast charging. The company claims that the 30W charger will top up the phone’s battery from zero to 70 percent in just 30 minutes.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G also has an in-display fingerprint sensor and offers a 3.5mm headphone jack. It runs Oxygen OS 11 based on Android 11 with OnePlus offering assured updates for two years and security updates for three years.