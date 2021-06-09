OnePlus Nord CE 5G launch tomorrow: How to watch livestream, expected specifications, and more

OnePlus is set to launch its latest smartphone; the OnePlus Nord CE 5G on June 10 in India. A new promotional video shared by a tipster gives us some insight into the design, specifications and colour options of the smartphone. The smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 SoC and will have Always-on Display (AOD) feature. Here is everything you should know about the OnePlus Nord CE 5G before its launch tomorrow.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G : Livestream

You can watch the OnePlus Nord CE 5G online launch event on the company’s official YouTube channel or social media platforms such as Twitter. The launch event will begin at 7PM IST. We have embedded the livestream link below.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G : Specifications and Features

According to a teaser shared by tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) on Twitter, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will feature a Snapdragon 750 chip and will come with Always-on Display and a single hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. The promo video also states the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will have a Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, which was also tipped previously.

OnePlus Nord Core Edition 5G pic.twitter.com/9ovnqoXxKL — Evan Blass (@evleaks) June 8, 2021

OnePlus has also posted a video on Instagram which confirms that the upcoming Nord CE 5G phone will feature a 4,500mAh battery. The company claims that the 30W charger will top up the phone’s battery from zero to 70 percent in just 30 minutes.

The video also revealed the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will sport an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone has a punch-hole display design and a triple rear camera setup. The back camera system includes a 64MP primary camera. The teaser suggests that the power button is located on the right side of the phone and the volume button is on the left side.

OnePlus has already revealed that the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will come with a 7.9mm thickness. The device offers a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. The rest of the details are yet to be revealed by the company. The new OnePlus phone is expected to arrive with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with full-HD+.

Must Read | With OnePlus Summer Launch Lottery, you can get a OnePlus Nord CE 5G for free

OnePlus Nord CE 5G : Expected price in India

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G will come in three variants and is expected to be available at a starting price of Rs 22,999 according to leaks. It is important to note that the company has not confirmed the price of the device yet and we will have to wait a while longer to know more.