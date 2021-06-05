OnePlus Nord CE 5G India launch on June 10: Here's what we know so far

OnePlus Nord CE 5G is all set to make its debut in India on June 10 and ahead of the launch, the company has revealed some features. The upcoming mid-range phone will offer a design similar to the original OnePlus Nord phone, as per the video shared by the brand.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G has a punch-hole display design. The single circular cut out features a selfie camera. The device seems to have very thin bezels and a thick chin. At the back, there is a triple rear camera setup. It includes a 64MP camera sensor. Comparatively, the original OnePlus Nord phone included a 48MP primary camera.

However, the old model offered four sensors over the three available on the upcoming OnePlus phone. A few days back, OnePlus confirmed that the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will come with a 7.9mm thickness. The device will also feature a 3.5mm headphone jack. The rest of the details are yet to be revealed by the company.

If rumours and leaks are to believed, the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor. It is said to pack a 4,500mAh battery. The smartphone may come with support for Warp Charge 30T fast charging.

At the back, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G could sport an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP depth sensor, apart from a 64MP main camera. On the front, there could be a 16MP selfie camera sensor.

The smartphone is tipped to arrive with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. OnePlus is expected to offer the device with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option.