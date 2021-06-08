OnePlus Nord CE 5G confirmed to feature a 4,500mAh battery

OnePlus Nord CE 5G will launch in India on June 10. Ahead of the release, the brand has confirmed a few details via online platforms. OnePlus has now posted a video on Instagram which confirms that the upcoming Nord CE 5G phone will feature a 4,500mAh battery.

Comparatively, the original OnePlus Nord smartphone offered a 4,115mAh battery under the hood. The new mid-range phone comes with support for Warp Charge 30T fast charging technology.

The company claims that the 30W charger will top up the phone’s battery from zero to 70 percent in just 30 minutes. The video also revealed the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will sport an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone has a punch-hole display design and a triple rear camera setup.

The back camera system includes a 64MP primary camera. The original OnePlus Nord phone packed a 48MP primary camera. The handset even seems to have very thin bezels and a thick chin. The teaser suggests that the power button is located on the right side of the phone and the volume button is on the left side.

OnePlus has already revealed that the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will come with a 7.9mm thickness. The device offers a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. The rest of the details are yet to be revealed by the company.

The rumour mill suggests that the new OnePlus phone will arrive with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with full-HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. It will reportedly be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G will likely be available for purchase through Amazon and OnePlus.in as the device is already listed on these platforms.