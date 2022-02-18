OnePlus Nord CE 2 vs OnePlus Nord CE: What has changed?

OnePlus announced the OnePlus Nord CE 2 earlier this week, the successor to the OnePlus Nord CE from last year. The new phone brings the same sub-Rs 25,000 starting price tag and some improved specifications, along with a new design. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 comes with 5G connectivity as well and a starting price of Rs 23,999 for the 6GB RAM variant. Here’s all you need to know about what’s new on the OnePlus Nord CE 2 and what has changed from the previous phone.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 vs OnePlus Nord CE: Display

Both the Nord CE and the Nord CE 2 feature a 6.43-inch AMOLED FHD+ display panel, but the Nord CE 2 also has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and gets HDR10+ certification.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 vs OnePlus Nord CE: Design

The Nord CE 2 brings a new design on the back of the phone and it looks significantly different from the original Nord CE. The Nord CE 2 is also slightly heavier at 173g, compared to 170g.

While the Nord CE was available in three colours (Blue Void, Charcoal Ink, Silver Ray) the new Nord CE 2 is available in two colours (Gray Mirror, Bahama Blue).

OnePlus Nord CE 2 vs OnePlus Nord CE: Processor, RAM, etc

The Nord CE featured a Snapdragon 750G chip, offered up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 2.1 storage. The new Nord CE 2 features the MediaTek Dimensity 900 along with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. The Nord CE 2 also features support for expandable storage up to 1TB.

Both phones offer 4,500mAh batteries, but the Nord CE 2 comes with 65W fast charging instead of the Nord CE’s 30W fast charging.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 vs OnePlus Nord CE: Cameras

The OnePlus Nord CE featured triple camera with a 64MP main sensor, 8MP ultrawide sensor, and 2MP monochrome sensor.

The new OnePlus Nord CE 2 also features a 64MP main sensor and 8MP ultrawide sensor, but replaces the 2MP monochrome sensor with a 2MP macro sensor. Both devices feature a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 vs OnePlus Nord CE: Connectivity

The Nord CE 2 features seven 5G bands, while the Nord CE had just one. The newer phone also supports Bluetooth 5.2 vs Bluetooth 5.1 on the Nord CE. Both phones feature NFC, GPS and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax.