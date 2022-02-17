OnePlus Nord CE 2, OnePlus TV Y1S, Y1S Edge launched: Price, specifications

OnePlus has introduced its latest phone in the Indian market: the Nord CE 2 5G. It has also launched two new televisions under the Y1S series. The OnePlus TV Y1S and Y1S Edge will come 32-inch and 43-inch display sizes. Here are details on the prices, specifications of the OnePlus products.

OnePlus Nord CE 2, OnePlus TV Y1S, Y1S Edge: Price, sale date

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will start at Rs 23,999 for the 6GB RAM+128GB version. The OnePlus TV Y1S starts at Rs 16,499 for the 32-inch option, while the 43-inch option costs Rs 26,999. The OnePlus TV Y1S Edge will cost Rs 16,999 for the 32-inch version, while the 43-inch option will cost Rs 27,999. The TVs will be up for open sale from February 21 with the 32-inch Y1S going on sale first along with the Edge variants.

The 43-inch version for the Y1s will go on sale from March 2. The TVs are being sold on Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Croma, OnePlus’ own website, etc The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will go on sale starting February 22 on Amazon India, OnePlus’ own website, and other retail stores.

OnePlus Nord CE 2: Specifications

OnePlus Nord CE 2 has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It sports an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone comes in two colours: Grey Mirror and Bahama Blue. OnePlus claims this is one of their slimmest phones at just 7.8mm thickness. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and this is HDR 10+ certified as well.

This phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor, 6GB/8GB RAM + 128GB storage. This is a dual-SIM device with support for microSD expandable storage. It has 5G connectivity as well.

The phone has a 64MP main camera at the back, along with an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera. The front camera is 16MP. The battery is 4500 mAh with 65W SuperVOOC fast charging support. The phone has a headphone jack as well. The phone runs OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11.