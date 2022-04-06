scorecardresearch
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite leaks reveal Snapdragon 695, 64MP camera

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite could be the first OnePlus phone priced below Rs 20,000, suggest its specifications and a number of previous reports.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: April 6, 2022 10:33:29 am
oneplus nord ce 2 lite, oneplus nord ce 2 lite leaks, oneplus nord ce 2 lite price,The first OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite leaks are here. Read all about it below. (Image Source: Twitter)

OnePlus is likely working on a device that will be even more affordable than the current Nord CE-series. Reports of OnePlus working on a phone priced below Rs 20,000 have been around for quite some time and now it seems that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite will be that device.

A new leak for the Nord CE 2 Lite has just been spotted on Twitter. The leak comes from trusted tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) and reveals the design as well as the specification of the first Nord CE Lite-series phone from the brand.

Check out the tweet below.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is expected to launch with a 6.58-inch FHD plus LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, 6GB or 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The phone is also expected to sport a 64MP main camera on the back along with two 2MP sensors, possibly for macro and depth, which means that the phone could miss out on an ultrawide camera. On the front a 16MP camera is expected to be present in a top-left punch-hole cutout.

Also Read |OnePlus 10 Pro 5G review: The wide-eyed phone

The phone is also expected to launch with Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The tipster also mentions that the phone will also feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and will not have OnePlus’ signature alert slider on the frame, something we also saw with the Nord CE and Nord CE 2.

Rebranded Realme 9 Pro?

If the design and the specifications feel familiar, it’s because their exactly what we saw on a recent Realme phone – the Realme 9 Pro. The mid-range device sported the exact same specifications including the chipset, battery and charging speed. The Realme 9 Pro does get an ultrawide camera instead of one of the two 2MP sensors though.

The design of the Realme 9 Pro is almost exactly like the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite leak.

While there’s no information on pricing yet, if we are to take cues from the Realme phone, we could indeed see the Nord CE 2 Lite priced under Rs 20,000. Note that none of this information is confirmed officially by OnePlus yet, and we will simply have to wait a bit longer to know for sure.

