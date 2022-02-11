OnePlus Nord CE 2 launching in India on February 17

OnePlus is launching another Nord series phone in India this month, and it could be the brand’s most affordable device in recent times. The phone we’re talking about is the OnePlus Nord CE 2 and it is set to launch on February 17 in India. The phone will succeed the OnePlus Nord CE from last year.

The formula is also expected to be largely the same. The best parts of the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, but in a more affordable package. This is set to include 65W fast charging, a 3.5mm headphone port and support for up to 1TB external storage. The phone also gets what looks like a triple camera sensor on the back along with a punch-hole camera on the top-left.

OnePlus also released a small for the phone ahead of its launch. Check it out below.

OnePlus has not revealed any other specification of the phone officially yet, but leaked specifications for the Nord CE 2 have suggested that we could see the device powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G processor. A report by GSMArena also claims that the phone could be a rebrand of the Oppo Reno 7 SE 5G, but with upgraded cameras.

While the original Nord CE started at Rs 22,999 in India, we could see the new phone undercut that price. Reports of the company launching a new smartphone under Rs 20,000 have been floating around for a while and that could be the Nord 2.

We should have more information on the launch of the phone, which will take place on Thursday next week.